News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Daedalus Group Announces New Leadership Development Program
New, 2-day program starts supervisors and managers on the road to building and leading great teams.
The Confident Leader Workshop™ provides the foundation for three more workshops that will take deep dives into important leadership skills. All four workshops include follow-on group and individual coaching sessions to ensure long-term retention and practice of the concepts presented in the workshops.
The program was developed by Daedalus Group founders Steve Alltop and Bob Mason and it combines their extensive leadership and training experience. The initial workshops are scheduled for Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dayton, Ohio; and Indianapolis, Indiana. The workshop will also be offered as part of the University of New Mexico's Continuing Education Program in Albuquerque, New Mexico beginning this fall.
For more information contact Steve and Bob at team@dleadershipgroup.com.
Contact
Bob Mason
***@dleadershipgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse