Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Daedalus Group Announces New Leadership Development Program

New, 2-day program starts supervisors and managers on the road to building and leading great teams.
 
 
INDIANAPOLIS - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Daedalus Group announced the roll-out of a new leadership development program aimed at helping supervisors and managers become more effective leaders. The program, The Leader's Success Series™ begins with The Confident Leader Workshop™. The workshop is a two-day program covering essential leadership skills. Workshop participants discover how  those skills translate totheir professional environment and study how to apply them to their own teams and situations. In the process, they develop their own unique written leadership philosophy. Participants also take a revolutionary behavioral profiling system that that helps them see how they communicate with others and how they can use that information to avoid stress and negative conflict. The Confident Leader Workshop™ concludes with a module on the importance of leaders accepting accountability for their own and thier team's actions.

The Confident Leader Workshop™ provides the foundation for three more workshops that will take deep dives into important leadership skills. All four workshops include follow-on group and individual coaching sessions to ensure long-term retention and practice of the concepts presented in the workshops.

The program was developed by Daedalus Group founders Steve Alltop and Bob Mason and it combines their extensive leadership and training experience. The initial workshops are scheduled for Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dayton, Ohio; and Indianapolis, Indiana. The workshop will also be offered as part of the University of New Mexico's Continuing Education Program in Albuquerque, New Mexico beginning this fall.

For more information contact Steve and Bob at team@dleadershipgroup.com.

Contact
Bob Mason
***@dleadershipgroup.com
Source:
Email:***@dleadershipgroup.com Email Verified
