 
News By Tag
* Key Control
* Key Management
* Multifamily
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

HandyTrac Promotes William Grove to Assistant Office Manager

HandyTrac Systems, a key control company for multifamily housing, announced the promotion of William Grove to Assistant Office Manager.
 
 
William Grove, HandyTrac Systems
William Grove, HandyTrac Systems
DALLAS - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- HandyTrac Systems, a key control company for multifamily housing, announced the promotion of William Grove to Assistant Office Manager. His primary responsibilities will be to manage office networks and inventory, and facilitate trade shows in Dallas and the West Coast.

"William has been a key part of our growth and success in Texas and the southwest, and we are thrilled to see him fill this important position," said Steve Alvarez, Partner at HandyTrac Systems.

Grove joined the company in April of 2015 as an IT Installation Specialist to hone his talents in information technology and customer service. Since that day, Grove has worked relentlessly to establish long lasting relationships in the multifamily industry, and provide unmatched service to over 800 companies utilizing HandyTrac.

Grove boasts over 11 years of experience in information technology and customer service; including 4 years with Compucom Services, the #1 support company in Dallas. Grove also studied Cisco systems at North Lake College.

About HandyTrac:

For over 20 years HandyTrac has been the low-cost leader in multifamily and military housing key control; managing keys for more than 3 million apartment homes throughout the country. Our cloud based systems offer instant access to archived reporting and provide the ability to manage your communities with a single login through your computer or smartphone.

For more information, visit http://www.handytrac.com or call 800-665-9994.

Contact
Caleb LaPointe
***@handytrac.com
End
Source:
Email:***@handytrac.com
Tags:Key Control, Key Management, Multifamily
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HandyTrac Systems News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share