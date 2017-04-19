 
The Laylow Hotel by Marriott Autograph opens in Waikiki

DLR Group's renovation gives visitors a twofold experience of beach and city
 
 
HONOLULU - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- A 1960's hotel is reborn as a vacation destination for visitors to Waikiki Beach. DLR Group's design fuses the Hawaiian beach lifestyle with mid-century urban vibes at this newly renovated hideaway in the center of Waikiki. It's prime location, just one block from Waikiki Beach and in the center of the island's most popular shopping and dining districts, make it the ultimate destination for visitors and travelers to Oahu island.

"The location of the Laylow Hotel by Marriott Autograph provides a classically mid-century Hawaiian hospitality experience," said DLR Group Principal Ken Martin, AIA "The project location offered the design team many opportunities to give visitors a beach and city experience with open spaces in the lobby and an active retail zone on the street level."

The renovation and development was led by owner and leading investment firm Rockbridge along with hotel development company RBHD. The Laylow Hotel by Marriott Autograph is a renovated 16-story, 250-room hotel featuring 10,000 SF of retail space, a newly constructed pool deck, fitness area, spa rooms, a dining area, and a lounge bar. The furnishings and finishes were carefully selected to create a strong sense of mid-century Hawaiian luxury, while keeping the hotel stylish and sophisticated.

"The Autograph Collection by Marriott boasts that each experience is unique, and rooted in personality," said Martin. "Our design team took this philosophy and incorporated the uniqueness of the elevated lobby giving visitors cityscape views and an open, airy feel of the islands."

DLR Group provided a holistic integrated design approach providing architecture design and structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services. Official Manufacturing Company provided interior design and branding.

About DLR Group
DLR Group (http://www.dlrgroup.com/) is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities; and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge, and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.
Our view of the world.

About Rockbridge
Rockbridge is a leading investment firm with nearly two decades of experience investing in real estate and operating companies. It has made more than 200 hotel investments in 38 states in transactions worth more than $5 billion. Through its deep in-house experience and strong foundation of industry relationships, Rockbridge has delivered a track record of high absolute returns across multiple cycles and is a leading investor in hospitality. Rockbridge is ranked as the ninth largest owner/operator of hotels in the nation by Hotel Business Magazine.
For additional information about Rockbridge, visit www.rockbridgecapital.com.

Contact
Rachael Murie
***@dlrgroup.com
Click to Share