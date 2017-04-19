News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Laylow Hotel by Marriott Autograph opens in Waikiki
DLR Group's renovation gives visitors a twofold experience of beach and city
"The location of the Laylow Hotel by Marriott Autograph provides a classically mid-century Hawaiian hospitality experience,"
The renovation and development was led by owner and leading investment firm Rockbridge along with hotel development company RBHD. The Laylow Hotel by Marriott Autograph is a renovated 16-story, 250-room hotel featuring 10,000 SF of retail space, a newly constructed pool deck, fitness area, spa rooms, a dining area, and a lounge bar. The furnishings and finishes were carefully selected to create a strong sense of mid-century Hawaiian luxury, while keeping the hotel stylish and sophisticated.
"The Autograph Collection by Marriott boasts that each experience is unique, and rooted in personality,"
DLR Group provided a holistic integrated design approach providing architecture design and structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services. Official Manufacturing Company provided interior design and branding.
About DLR Group
DLR Group (http://www.dlrgroup.com/
Our view of the world.
About Rockbridge
Rockbridge is a leading investment firm with nearly two decades of experience investing in real estate and operating companies. It has made more than 200 hotel investments in 38 states in transactions worth more than $5 billion. Through its deep in-house experience and strong foundation of industry relationships, Rockbridge has delivered a track record of high absolute returns across multiple cycles and is a leading investor in hospitality. Rockbridge is ranked as the ninth largest owner/operator of hotels in the nation by Hotel Business Magazine.
For additional information about Rockbridge, visit www.rockbridgecapital.com.
Contact
Rachael Murie
***@dlrgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse