A Town Called Forget longlisted for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour
Official longlist announced for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour
C.P. Hoff is the nom de plume of Connie Penner, who Connie grew up as a gypsy. Well, she could have been a gypsy if her family could have afforded the wagon. Her parents were pragmatic and raised her not to believe in aliens, but Connie is not convinced that aliens don't believe in her.
She now lives in southern Alberta with her husband, children, and dog, Mrs. Beasley (who has a dubious reputation). She has written for the local paper, which might be impressive if she lived in New York, and if anyone read the local paper. Now that Five Rivers has taken on her first novel, she is thinking of purchasing a pipe and a smoking jacket.
Five Rivers Publishing wishes to extend hearty congratulations to C.P. Hoff, and all the long-list authors and publishers, and the best of fortune in the next round which will determine the shortlist. The Leacock Awards Committee will announce the shortlist May 3, 2017.
Five Rivers Publishing and C.P. Hoff can be found at http://www.fiveriverspublishing.com
Contact
Five Rivers Publishing
Lorina Stephens, Publisher
***@fiveriverspublishing.com
End
