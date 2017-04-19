 
News By Tag
* Leacock Award
* A Town Called Forget
* Five Rivers Publishing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Owen Sound
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

A Town Called Forget longlisted for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour

Official longlist announced for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour
 
 
9781988274034
978198827403
OWEN SOUND, Ontario - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Competing against both large and indie publishers, in a field of 68 entries, C.P. Hoff's charming and deliciously madcap novel, A Town Called Forget has been longlisted for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour.

C.P. Hoff is the nom de plume of Connie Penner, who Connie grew up as a gypsy. Well, she could have been a gypsy if her family could have afforded the wagon. Her parents were pragmatic and raised her not to believe in aliens, but Connie is not convinced that aliens don't believe in her.

She now lives in southern Alberta with her husband, children, and dog, Mrs. Beasley (who has a dubious reputation). She has written for the local paper, which might be impressive if she lived in New York, and if anyone read the local paper. Now that Five Rivers has taken on her first novel, she is thinking of purchasing a pipe and a smoking jacket.

Five Rivers Publishing wishes to extend hearty congratulations to C.P. Hoff, and all the long-list authors and publishers, and the best of fortune in the next round which will determine the shortlist. The Leacock Awards Committee will announce the shortlist May 3, 2017.

Five Rivers Publishing and C.P. Hoff can be found at http://www.fiveriverspublishing.com

Contact
Five Rivers Publishing
Lorina Stephens, Publisher
***@fiveriverspublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fiveriverspublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Leacock Award, A Town Called Forget, Five Rivers Publishing
Industry:Publishing
Location:Owen Sound - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Five Rivers Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share