April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


RE/MAX 100 Office Managers Graduate MAR Leadership Academy

 
 
(L) Lisa Wissel (R) Kendra McCourt
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX Realty Group & RE/MAX 100 Broker/Owner, Ken Crowley, is proud to announce that two of the brokerage's RE/MAX 100 office managers have graduated the Maryland Association of REALTORS Leadership Academy. After seven months of hard work and dedication to the program, Lisa Wissel and Kendra McCourt completed the academy. Wissel and McCourt received their certificates of achievement on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Crowley credits the company's success to a great leadership team, and dedicated staff and agents.

"Our managers, staff and agents are always looking for opportunities to expand their knowledge. It is one of the reasons we have such a strong team," said Crowley. Their motivation to grow in their careers has greatly and positively impacted our company. We have an incredible group of professionals with the brokerage."

Wissel and McCourt have both been in the real estate industry for over twelve years. Wissel has been the office manager of the RE/MAX 100 location in Columbia for nearly four and a half years. McCourt, who is the office manager of the RE/MAX 100 location in Dunkirk, joined RE/MAX 100 in 2004 as a real estate agent after making the decision to leave a career in education.

The Maryland Association of REALTORS Leadership Academy is a personal development program that focuses on building strong leaders in the real estate industry. The program runs from October to April. It consists of seven educational sessions that are held monthly at the Maryland Association of REALTORS building in Annapolis.

RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage with offices located throughout Maryland and Northern Virginia. The brokerage has over 400 Realtors® and specializes in Residential and Commercial real estate. RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a proud supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more, please visit www.ournexthouse.com.

Contact
Elizabeth Langer
Director of Communications
***@gmail.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Realty Group & RE/MAX 100
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
