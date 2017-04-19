 
News By Tag
* ce
* Super CE
* Cfp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Port Richey
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


BEST Presents Its Super CE Program at the Raymond James Financial Services NCPD in Orlando, FL

Super CE program at the Raymond James Financial Services National Conference for Professional Development (NCPD)
 
 
We Give Advisors a Lot of Credit!
We Give Advisors a Lot of Credit!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
ce
Super CE
Cfp

Industry:
Finance

Location:
New Port Richey - Florida - US

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- BEST was invited to present its Super CE program at the Raymond James Financial Services National Conference for Professional Development (NCPD) at the Orlando World Center Marriott in FL, on Monday, April 24th. Over 670 financial and insurance advisors were in attendance. Attendees had the opportunity of receiving up to 19 hours of state insurance credit, 6 hours of CFP® credit, 6 hours of IMCA (CIMA®/CIMC®/CPWA®) credit and/or 1 CPE credit of nationally approved Continuing Education (CE).

BEST's Super CE is a combination of 2 approved CE courses comprised of a 1-hour instructor-led classroom course and a correspondence/self-study course that generally provides up to 21 hours of state insurance CE and 5 or 10 hours of professional designation CE. (The amount of approved credits for each course varies by state.)

Super CE programs also assist companies and corporations increase meeting attendance and leverage time, showcase their knowledge, presentation skills and sales ability, position their company's strategy and product solutions.

Below is a sample BEST's classroom training programs and correspondence/self-study courses:

Classroom Training Programs

- 401(k) Primer: provides the financial advisor with an in-depth overview of the 401(k) market, explaining the eligibility, types and designs of 401(k) plans, contributions/distributions, investment vehicles, nondiscrimination testing, vesting schedules, and the tax consequences of distributions through loans and hardship withdrawals.

- Estate Planning: designed to provide financial and insurance professionals an in-depth review of the estate planning process. The course examines the various wealth transfer taxes (estate, gift, and generation – skipping transfer tax) discusses the probate process and how to avoid.

- Managing Retirement Income: The challenges faced by retirees in the 21st century include risk factors which must be taken into consideration. The design of a retirement income stream by using options available to shift the risk to an insurance company using annuities will ensure that income to last a lifetime.

Correspondence/Self-study Courses

- The Advisor's Guide to 401(k) Plans: developed to enhance the Advisor's 401(k) knowledge and provide updates on the most recent 401(k) plan guidance.

- Estate Planning: is an educational tool to help financial advisors through the maze of programs, rules and regulations that affect many if not all of their clients, their spouses and dependents.

- The Advisor's Guide to Retirement Planning: developed to give the advisor (licensed agent) a complete guide in the retirement planning process. The course will focus on the five step retirement planning process and examine the various risk factors needed to be considered when developing a retirement plan for your client.

BEST's Client Relations Representatives may be contacted to learn more about BEST's Super CE programs and how to integrate them into an organization's professional development effort at: 1-800-345-5669 OR relations_dept@brokered.net.

About Broker Educational Sales & Training Inc. (BEST)

BEST is a premier provider of CE training programs for financial and insurance advisors.

Contact Information:

Contact BEST Toll Free at: (800) 345-5669

Questions? Send an email to their Client Relations Department: relations_dept@brokered.net

Learn more about their Super CE Programs: http://www.brokered.net/super-ce.html

Book a Speaker-Trainer: http://www.brokered.net/speaker-trainer.html

Visit their Corporate Website: hwww.brokered.net

Explore their Corporate Programs & Services: www.brokered.net/corporate.htm

Browse their Correspondence/Self-Study CE Courses: selfstudyce.brokered.net

Contact
Broker Educational Sales & Training Inc.
***@best-ce.com
End
Source:
Email:***@best-ce.com
Tags:ce, Super CE, Cfp
Industry:Finance
Location:New Port Richey - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Broker Educational Sales & Training, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share