News By Tag
* ce
* Super CE
* Cfp
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BEST Presents Its Super CE Program at the Raymond James Financial Services NCPD in Orlando, FL
Super CE program at the Raymond James Financial Services National Conference for Professional Development (NCPD)
BEST's Super CE is a combination of 2 approved CE courses comprised of a 1-hour instructor-led classroom course and a correspondence/
Super CE programs also assist companies and corporations increase meeting attendance and leverage time, showcase their knowledge, presentation skills and sales ability, position their company's strategy and product solutions.
Below is a sample BEST's classroom training programs and correspondence/
Classroom Training Programs
- 401(k) Primer: provides the financial advisor with an in-depth overview of the 401(k) market, explaining the eligibility, types and designs of 401(k) plans, contributions/
- Estate Planning: designed to provide financial and insurance professionals an in-depth review of the estate planning process. The course examines the various wealth transfer taxes (estate, gift, and generation – skipping transfer tax) discusses the probate process and how to avoid.
- Managing Retirement Income: The challenges faced by retirees in the 21st century include risk factors which must be taken into consideration. The design of a retirement income stream by using options available to shift the risk to an insurance company using annuities will ensure that income to last a lifetime.
Correspondence/
- The Advisor's Guide to 401(k) Plans: developed to enhance the Advisor's 401(k) knowledge and provide updates on the most recent 401(k) plan guidance.
- Estate Planning: is an educational tool to help financial advisors through the maze of programs, rules and regulations that affect many if not all of their clients, their spouses and dependents.
- The Advisor's Guide to Retirement Planning: developed to give the advisor (licensed agent) a complete guide in the retirement planning process. The course will focus on the five step retirement planning process and examine the various risk factors needed to be considered when developing a retirement plan for your client.
BEST's Client Relations Representatives may be contacted to learn more about BEST's Super CE programs and how to integrate them into an organization's professional development effort at: 1-800-345-5669 OR relations_dept@
About Broker Educational Sales & Training Inc. (BEST)
BEST is a premier provider of CE training programs for financial and insurance advisors.
Contact Information:
Contact BEST Toll Free at: (800) 345-5669
Questions? Send an email to their Client Relations Department: relations_dept@
Learn more about their Super CE Programs: http://www.brokered.net/
Book a Speaker-Trainer:
Visit their Corporate Website: hwww.brokered.net
Explore their Corporate Programs & Services: www.brokered.net/
Browse their Correspondence/
Contact
Broker Educational Sales & Training Inc.
***@best-ce.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse