New Model Grand Opening at Palisades on April 29th
"We are so thrilled to unveil our gorgeous Sophia model home," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "This home features a great floorplan, gorgeous décor and of course — fantastic Everything's Included® upgrades and energy-efficient features."
The Sophia plan is a great two-story home that provides 2,336 square feet of living space which includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-bay garage. The downstairs layout features one bedroom, a full-sized bathroom and an open-concept living area design, with a family room, kitchen with island and dining area. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms, including the luxurious master suite with spa-inspired bathroom featuring dual vanities, a garden tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. The secondary upstairs bedrooms also share easy access to another full-sized bathroom that features dual vanities.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program helps add tremendous value to this home and all new Lennar homes inside the luxurious Blackstone masterplan at no additional cost. In this community, new homeowners enjoy items such as solar electric systems, stainless steel GE® appliances, gorgeous cabinetry including a roll-out trash/recycle bin, tankless water heaters, Nexia™ Home Intelligence Systems and much more.
The Blackstone masterplan also offers residents great community amenities. The Club is set in the center of this community offering a residents-only facility filled with resort-inspired amenities. These include three sparkling pools, a spa, large workout/exercise facility, an aerobics room, locker rooms, massage room, children's play room with outdoor yard, large multi-purpose gathering area with adjoining kitchen and living room and more. Additional features include a tot lot playground, shady pavilions, courtyards gazebos, fountains and an outdoor fireplace.
Don't forget to come out for the Model Grand Opening event this Saturday, April 29th at Palisades from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the new Palisades model located at 8139 Avanti Drive, off Latrobe Road and Avanti Drive in El Dorado Hills. Visit www.Lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
