Code Green Apparel To Develop Hemp Based Apparel

Code Green Apparel Explores Development of Hemp-Based Textiles to Broaden Its Sustainable Apparel Product Line

Contact

Code Green Apparel Corp.

***@codegreenapparel.com Code Green Apparel Corp.

End

-- LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / Code Green Apparel Corp. announces the completion of the initial phases of the exploration of its newest product line, hemp-based textiles. After months of exploration, research and corporate customer dialogue, Code Green will begin development of a hemp-based product line immediately in an effort to broaden the assortment of sustainable fabrics it has to offer customers.Code Green is strategically positioning itself to build on its already impressive portfolio of sustainable apparel products. The company will incorporate the new Hemp Code line into the portfolio, both horizontally and vertically. Management views the growth of the newest hemp-based lineup is twofold: 1) by tactically developing "product" in house while 2) strategically evaluating business relationships such as partnerships and Joint Ventures with other established companies in targeted, vertical markets.Code Green has had many discussions with hemp suppliers, companies and experts and will combine each potential partner's respective expertise into a single venture. The current development stage will commence immediately and include fabric, design and product development in order to meet specific requests from customers."Code Green is excited about this new hemp-based opportunity, and we believe Hemp Code will provide continued growth into selected markets. The addition of the Hemp Code product line is a natural complement to our existing eco-friendly product lineup," stated George Powell, CEO of Code Green Apparel. "It is not sufficient to offer our customers only recycled products. We strive to create products from many sources of recycled and sustainable textile products. We will move quickly and efficiently, yet responsibly, to make our vision a reality. While we expect the hemp-based product line to provide new customers, the addition Hemp Code will not take any effort or capital away from our existing products nor order fulfillment. We will keep you informed of developments and opportunities as they develop."About Code Green ApparelCode Green Apparel Corp is dedicated to becoming an industry leader in Sustainable Textiles through its Process of creating Eco-friendly clothing providing corporations with Corporate Logo Wear, Uniforms and other Eco-Friendly Sustainable Textile products. Management boasts over 75 years of textile experience in the apparel industry and intends to be disruptive in the market. Code Green intends to launch a wide range of products that meet the needs of today's consumers using upcycled textiles.Legal DisclaimerThis press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential,""continue," "opportunity,""intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations,""project," "projections,""plans," "anticipates,""believe," "think," "confident,""scheduled,"or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of Code Green Apparel's future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Code Green Apparel, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Code Green Apparel files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Code Green Apparel's future results. Code Green Apparel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation.In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.SOURCE: Code Green Apparel© Copyright © 2017 Accesswire. All rights reserved.