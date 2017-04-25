News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Donald Trump Impersonator Phillip Wilburn finalist in Global Competition for Trump Impersonation Day
Finalists to perform at World Famous Laugh Factory in Hollywood
The competition was held online and open to impersonators from around the world. Other finalists include performers from New Zealand, Dubai, Great Britain, Canada, Iran and even one woman. Each performer will have 5 minutes to perform their impersonations in front of a live audience. The winner will host a new show for Laugh Factory Magazine called "Real News/Fake News."
Originally from Texas, now a resident of Hollywood, California, Wilburn is known for his ability to imitate almost any voice, from Tom Cruise to Harrison Ford, and a full range of American Presidents to which the LA Times has said are "played to squinty eyed perfection."
"President Trump is not getting the credit he deserves for how much he has truly helped the comedy community since he has taken office," says Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "To honor President Trump for creating this new golden age of comedy, the Laugh Factory has decided to search the world for the best Trump impersonator."
For more information on Phillip Wilburn please visit www.PhillipWilburn.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
Join the conversation!
ABOUT THE LAUGH FACTORY
Since the launch of its flagship club in Hollywood in 1979, the Laugh Factory has established itself as a global comedy brand. The Laugh Factory YouTube channel has over 229 million views. For more information, visit www.LaughFactory.com
For more information on the Laugh Factory, contact:
Theo Dumont, DMG
818-943-7876, theo@dumontmarketing.com
To request an interview with Phillip Wilburn, contact:
Popular Press Media Group (PPMG)
310-860-7774 or media@ppmg.info
Contact
Popular Press media Group
***@ppmg.info
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 25, 2017