April 2017





Donald Trump Impersonator Phillip Wilburn finalist in Global Competition for Trump Impersonation Day

Finalists to perform at World Famous Laugh Factory in Hollywood
 
 
Laugh Factory's Trump Impersonation Day April 26th 2pm
Laugh Factory's Trump Impersonation Day April 26th 2pm
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The world famous Laugh Factory presents Trump Impersonation Day on April 26th at 2pm with a show announcing the winner of their global search for the best Donald Trump impersonator. The show will be hosted by the original Trump impersonator and SNL Alum, Darrell Hammond. Actor, producer and famed impersonator Phillip Wilburn has been announced as a top 10 finalist.

The competition was held online and open to impersonators from around the world.  Other finalists include performers from New Zealand, Dubai, Great Britain, Canada, Iran and even one woman.  Each performer will have 5 minutes to perform their impersonations in front of a live audience.  The winner will host a new show for Laugh Factory Magazine called "Real News/Fake News."

Originally from Texas, now a resident of Hollywood, California, Wilburn is known for his ability to imitate almost any voice, from Tom Cruise to Harrison Ford, and a full range of American Presidents to which the LA Times has said are "played to squinty eyed perfection." Wilburn began performing as Donald Trump at the beginning of The Apprentice when he was hired to host a campaign for the Writer's Guild America.  Since then he has performed his Donald Trump across America including Triumph's Summer Election Special 2016 on Hulu and is the resident Trump for College Humor.  Additionally, he has been featured on MSNBC's Hardball with Chris Matthews, CNN's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, HLN Now, ShowBiz Today and Funny or Die.  TV Credits include How I Met Your Mother, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and CONAN.  Wilburn can be seen live on stage in Top Story! Weekly at iO West every Sunday night at 8pm.

"President Trump is not getting the credit he deserves for how much he has truly helped the comedy community since he has taken office," says Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "To honor President Trump for creating this new golden age of comedy, the Laugh Factory has decided to search the world for the best Trump impersonator."

For more information on Phillip Wilburn please visit www.PhillipWilburn.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhillipWilburn
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/PhillipWilburn
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/PhillipWilburn
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PhillipWilburn

Join the conversation!   #IMTrump #PhillipWilburn

ABOUT THE LAUGH FACTORY
Since the launch of its flagship club in Hollywood in 1979, the Laugh Factory has established itself as a global comedy brand. The Laugh Factory YouTube channel has over 229 million views.  For more information, visit www.LaughFactory.com

For more information on the Laugh Factory, contact:
Theo Dumont, DMG
818-943-7876, theo@dumontmarketing.com

To request an interview with Phillip Wilburn, contact:
Popular Press Media Group (PPMG)
310-860-7774 or media@ppmg.info

Page Updated Last on: Apr 25, 2017
