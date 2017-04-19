News By Tag
Eight Jennings Haug Cunningham Lawyers Recognized as 2017 Southwest Super Lawyers and Rising Stars
Mark Barker was recognized by Southwest Super Lawyers for his work in surety law and corporate law. Mr. Barker has extensive experience in surety law matters in Arizona. He also advises financial institutions on commercial transactions and business disputes. Mr. Barker has been a Southwest Super Lawyer since 2009.
Jack Cunningham was recognized by Southwest Super Lawyers for his litigation practice, representing both plaintiffs and defense in general litigation matters. Mr. Cunningham has extensive trial experience and is involved with cases ranging from personal injury and insurance coverage to professional malpractice and uninsured motorist matters. Mr. Cunningham was originally recognized by Southwest Super Lawyers in 2007.
Karen Gaylord was named to Southwest Super Lawyers in environmental and natural resources law. Ms. Gaylord represents public and private entities in a wide range of environmental matters, including state and federal superfund law, hazardous wastes, solid waste and special waste, brownfields, water and air quality, NEPA compliance and environmental issues in Indian Country. She has been a Southwest Super Lawyer since 2012.
Kim Lough was named to Southwest Super Lawyers for his experience in construction litigation. Mr. Lough has extensive trial experience in complex construction litigation, as well as in employment discrimination matters. He has been a Southwest Super Lawyer since 2008.
Chad Schexnayder was named to Southwest Super Lawyer in surety law. Mr. Schexnayder has extensive trial and litigation experience in fidelity and surety law matters, construction, bankruptcy and complex business disputes. He also serves as a mediator and arbitrator in commercial disputes. Mr. Schexnayder was originally named to Southwest Super Lawyers in 2007.
John Sinodis, the firm's managing partner, was named a Southwest Super Lawyer in business litigation. Mr. Sinodis' legal practice focuses on representing equipment lessors and funding sources in all aspects of equipment leasing including litigation, documentation, insolvency, and transactional matters. Mr. Sinodis was originally recognized by Southwest Super Lawyers in 2007.
The firm's Rising Stars are Joseph Brophy, who practices in business litigation, surety law matters and insurance defense; Travis Pacheco, whose practice is focused in business litigation and R.J. Lamb, whose practice is focused in commercial litigation.
Southwest Super Lawyers recognizes only five percent of lawyers in the state of Arizona as top in their area of practice. The selection process for Super Lawyers by Law & Politics is an extensive polling, research and selection procedure resulting in third-party validation of professional accomplishments.
About Jennings Haug Cunningham
Founded in 1937 in Arizona, Jennings Haug Cunningham is a litigation law firm with extensive trial, litigation management, dispute resolution and complex litigation experience. The firm's 26 attorneys focus in areas of insurance defense, financial institution litigation, environmental law, construction and contract litigation, surety and fidelity law, lawyer and professional liability, complex civil litigation, personal injury, employment, family law and domestic relations, probate and estate planning, and municipal risk litigation for businesses and individuals. For additional information, visit www.JHC.Law.
