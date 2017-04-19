 
The Perfect Gift for all Moms this Mother's Day

Treat your mother, wife, sister and all the moms in your life to a unique piece of jewelry. Whether you're looking for gold, diamonds or anything in between, we have pieces to fit any mom's style.
 
 
Spread the Word
CRANSTON, R.I. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Mother's Day is the perfect time to say thanks with color and variety. The sun is shining, flowers are blooming, and we're sure your loved ones will appreciate the latest emeralds and other vibrant gemstones as springtime approaches. To help you pick the perfect gift, we want to highlight some of our best pieces with our Mother's Day Gift Guide. We hope you're inspired…

The Golden Girl: From a dainty 14kt Gold Mini Initial Necklace to an Italian 18kt Gold Basketweave ring, the gold jewelry will surely make your mother's heart soar. Ross-Simons' gold necklace pendants add unique detail to timeless pieces, white gold monogram bracelets offer a stylish statement. Tell her she is unique and special with a beautiful gold statement piece.

Diamonds…a woman's best friend: Shopping for a stylish mom? Check out one of our top-selling pieces, diamond ear cuffs! These are a great fit for the mom who is always keeping up with the latest fashion trends. Looking for something more classic? Express your love with spectacular diamond studs – timeless earrings all moms deserve.

For the Classic Woman: We have the perfect timeless pieces to accent any mom's wardrobe.Pearls make a stunning statement for any occasion, and we have pearls priced to please. Whether for casual, career or formal wear, pearls are always appropriate. Stun mom with a CZ Eternity Band to show her that your love is endless. Or, wow her with a unique Emerald Solitaire Necklace. Emerald is the stone of May, and she'll love the extra thought!

Gifts Under $100: At Ross-Simons, finding a beautiful piece of affordable jewelry is easy. If you're buying on a budget this Mother's Day, check out our beautiful best-selling Byzantine bracelets, with all the charm and elegance for under $100. Think "Luxe for Less" with our top-rated CZ Earrings and Small Diamond Hoops. We pride ourselves on quality jewelry for less, and encourage you to check out our unique collections!

About Ross-Simons

As America's favorite jeweler for 65 years, Ross-Simons has provided exceptional service and delivered fabulous jewelry to over 4 million satisfied customers. With designer jewelry collections and couture straight from the runway, Ross-Simons has dazzled generations of families with its amazing selection. Visit our website, http://www.ross-simons.com/, to check our sellection of gorgeous jewelry at fabulous prices!

