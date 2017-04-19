News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RE/MAX Realty Group/100 Named a RISMedia Top 500 Power Broker
This is the second year in a row that RE/MAX Realty Group/100 was named a Top 500 Power Broker since Broker/Owner, Ken Crowley, acquired RE/MAX 100 in 2015 and its six office locations. Crowley has been the Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Realty Group for over 30 years and has two RE/MAX Realty Group office locations in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
"I truly believe our rank as a Power Broker is a result of our strong and dedicated team," said Ken Crowley. "Our agents work hard for their clients and for their businesses. Our staff prioritizes our agents and focus on providing them the support they need to run a successful business."
RISMedia's Power Broker Report & Survey ranks residential real estate brokerage firms according to closed transaction numbers and sales volume. This year, RISMedia released their 29th annual Power Broker Report. There are over 86,000 real estate brokerage firms in the United States, according to the 2012 Economic Census.
RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage with offices located throughout Maryland and Northern Virginia. The brokerage has over 400 Realtors® and specializes in Residential and Commercial real estate. RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a proud supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more, please visit www.ournexthouse.com.
Contact
Elizabeth Langer
Director of Communications
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse