 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Re Max
* Power Broker
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


RE/MAX Realty Group/100 Named a RISMedia Top 500 Power Broker

 
 
RE/MAX Realty Group/100 Top 500 Power Broker
RE/MAX Realty Group/100 Top 500 Power Broker
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX Realty Group & RE/MAX 100 Broker/Owner, Ken Crowley, is proud to share that the brokerage was ranked among the Top 500 Power Brokers by RISMedia. RE/MAX Realty Group/100 was ranked 111 nationwide in the report for closing a total of 5,531 transactions in 2016. In addition, the brokerage was ranked in the top 120 nationwide for having a sales volume of $1,695,914,240.

This is the second year in a row that RE/MAX Realty Group/100 was named a Top 500 Power Broker since Broker/Owner, Ken Crowley, acquired RE/MAX 100 in 2015 and its six office locations. Crowley has been the Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Realty Group for over 30 years and has two RE/MAX Realty Group office locations in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

"I truly believe our rank as a Power Broker is a result of our strong and dedicated team," said Ken Crowley. "Our agents work hard for their clients and for their businesses. Our staff prioritizes our agents and focus on providing them the support they need to run a successful business."

RISMedia's Power Broker Report & Survey ranks residential real estate brokerage firms according to closed transaction numbers and sales volume. This year, RISMedia released their 29th annual Power Broker Report. There are over 86,000 real estate brokerage firms in the United States, according to the 2012 Economic Census.

RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage with offices located throughout Maryland and Northern Virginia. The brokerage has over 400 Realtors® and specializes in Residential and Commercial real estate. RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a proud supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more, please visit www.ournexthouse.com.

Contact
Elizabeth Langer
Director of Communications
***@gmail.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Realty Group & RE/MAX 100
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Re Max, Power Broker
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX Realty Group/ 100 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share