Partners, sponsors step up for medical advances. Clinical Trial Volunteer Cheer 5K Run/Walk April 29
A 5K Run/Walk for a very unique cause and organization - celebrating volunteers who participate in clinical trials and make new medical discoveries possible.
The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), an independent non-profit dedicated to educating patients and the public about clinical research, is holding their first annual "Clinical Trial Volunteer Cheer 5K Run/Walk" on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Magnuson Park in Seattle, WA.
Community Partners & Sponsors
CISCRP would like to thank their 5K sponsors: IBM Watson Health, EMD Serono, WIRB Copernicus Group, Eli Lilly, Artcraft Health, Advanced Clinical, Amicus Therapeutics, HealthUnlocked, Antidote, Quorum Review, LabConnect LLC, Publicis Healthcare Communications Group, the Northwest Association for Biomedical Research, Benaroya Research, and Einstein Bros. Bagels.
CISCRP greatly appreciates the support of their community partners: WomenHeart, University of Washington, Washington State Pharmacy Association, Trilogy Chiropractic, Kinetic 6 Fitness, the ALS Association, Seattle Children's Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and Tortoise & Hare Timing-Seattle.
"The Clinical Trial Volunteer Cheer is a chance for the community to celebrate and honor study volunteers who give the gift of participation in clinical research. It also raises awareness about the importance of clinical trials in advancing knowledge about the nature of diseases and how to treat them," explained Ken Getz, founder of CISCRP and author of The Gift of Participation book.
He continued, "The top three reasons that people make the courageous decision to participate in clinical research are to advance medicine, to help improve the lives of others, and to help improve their own condition. We strive to educate and help those interested in clinical research understand the process, and to honor them as medical heroes."
CISCRP encourages patients, family members, friends, care-partners, supporters, research professionals and community members to participate in the 5K to show support for clinical trial volunteers.
Super Hero Costume Contest, Health Screenings & More
Don your favorite super hero costume and get ready to cheer at this family-friendly fun event. All Clinical Trial Volunteer Cheer 5K participants will receive a free T-shirt and other giveaways. There will also be complimentary refreshments, free health screenings, and educational resources about clinical research.
Prizes will be awarded to top runners, the best super hero costume, top fundraisers, and the most spirited teams.
All proceeds from the 5K will support clinical research education and outreach programs for patients and their families. As an added benefit, the Greater Gift Initiative is teaming up with CISCRP to offer a vaccine to a child in need, on behalf of every 5K registrant.
Sand Point Way Starting Line
Onsite check-in will open at 9:00 a.m. The 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Picnic Shelter #2, 7400 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115. Registration for the Clinical Trial Volunteer Cheer 5K Run/Walk is free, donations are much appreciated. Unable to attend the 5K? Honor a clinical trial volunteer by registering as a virtual runner/walker.
Register for the Clinical Trial Volunteer Cheer 5K Run/Walk as an individual, create a team, or participate as a cheerleader - visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
Sponsorship, tabling, and health screening opportunities are available. Contact Ellyn Getz at ellyngetz@ciscrp.org or call 1.877.MED.HERO (1.877.633.4376)
About CISCRP
CISCRP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides free education and outreach to the general public and patient communities. Founded in 2003, CISCRP has developed a variety of award winning programs, resources, and events to educate and inform patients, members of the public and professionals on clinical research participation. Visit www.CISCRP.org for more information.
Steve Dubin
