 
News By Tag
* 3d Printer
* Crowdfunding
* Kickstarter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Taipei
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Phrozen Make | The World's Most Compact LCD 3D Printer Launches on Kickstarter

The Professional and Affordable LCD 3D Printer Made Together with Thousands of Supporters.
 
 
Phrozen Make | Professional LCD 3D Printing Made Accessible
Phrozen Make | Professional LCD 3D Printing Made Accessible
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* 3d Printer
* Crowdfunding
* Kickstarter

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan

Subject:
* Products

TAIPEI, Taiwan - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Phrozen Inc.'s first product, "Phrozen One DLP 3D Printer", has been widely used in product design, prototype production, jewelry and dental businesses in Asia. Now, their latest product, "Phrozen Make", the world's most compact, reliable, and precise LCD 3D printer makes its debut on Kickstarter on April 25th.

"We asked our community members on what they'd love for their ideal resin 3D printer and were blown away with their response," said Ray Wu, the founder and CEO of Phrozen Inc. "So, Phrozen Make is truly the consumer 3D printer that we "made together" with our community members."

With its built-in 2K high resolution screen and the UV-LED matrix design offering 90% optical uniformity, one can get a professional 3D printer at less than half current market price. In addition to its affordable price, Phrozen Make is valued for its reliability, precision, surface quality, and speed.

Key Features of Phrozen Make:

• LCD Screen: 2048×1080 Resolution, Customize Screen
• Build Volume: 4.8 x  2.7 x 5.5 inch
• Size: 7.9 x 7.5 x 12.6 inch
• Resolution: 47 Microns X、Y / 10 Microns Z
• Print Speed: 40 mm / hour
• Wireless Printing with Your Mobile and Laptop
• Official Partner of NanoDLP Software

Super early bird backers can support the project from $739 to receive a professional LCD 3D Printer by July 2017 or $1249 to get an extra large version.

Kickstarter Campaign: https://backme.tw/ref/7JdRP/

About Phrozen Inc.

"Phrozen" is the combination of "Photon" and "Frozen". Phrozen Inc. has created high quality DLP/LCD 3D printing solutions that enables everyone to bring their creations to life since 2013 and manages the largest resin 3D printing online community in Asia where thousands of users connect and support each other in DLP/LCD 3D printing.

Contact
Susan Liu
***@backer-founder.com
End
Source:Phrozen Inc.
Email:***@backer-founder.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Backer-Founder News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share