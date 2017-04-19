News By Tag
Phrozen Make | The World's Most Compact LCD 3D Printer Launches on Kickstarter
The Professional and Affordable LCD 3D Printer Made Together with Thousands of Supporters.
"We asked our community members on what they'd love for their ideal resin 3D printer and were blown away with their response," said Ray Wu, the founder and CEO of Phrozen Inc. "So, Phrozen Make is truly the consumer 3D printer that we "made together" with our community members."
With its built-in 2K high resolution screen and the UV-LED matrix design offering 90% optical uniformity, one can get a professional 3D printer at less than half current market price. In addition to its affordable price, Phrozen Make is valued for its reliability, precision, surface quality, and speed.
Key Features of Phrozen Make:
• LCD Screen: 2048×1080 Resolution, Customize Screen
• Build Volume: 4.8 x 2.7 x 5.5 inch
• Size: 7.9 x 7.5 x 12.6 inch
• Resolution: 47 Microns X、Y / 10 Microns Z
• Print Speed: 40 mm / hour
• Wireless Printing with Your Mobile and Laptop
• Official Partner of NanoDLP Software
Super early bird backers can support the project from $739 to receive a professional LCD 3D Printer by July 2017 or $1249 to get an extra large version.
Kickstarter Campaign: https://backme.tw/
About Phrozen Inc.
"Phrozen" is the combination of "Photon" and "Frozen". Phrozen Inc. has created high quality DLP/LCD 3D printing solutions that enables everyone to bring their creations to life since 2013 and manages the largest resin 3D printing online community in Asia where thousands of users connect and support each other in DLP/LCD 3D printing.
Contact
Susan Liu
***@backer-founder.com
