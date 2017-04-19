News By Tag
Barracuda Announces Microsoft as Official Pro-Am Title Sponsor
"We are truly honored to have Microsoft on board as a sponsor," said Chris Hoff, tournament director for the Barracuda Championship. "They are valued partners of Barracuda Networks and have local ties here in Northern Nevada. We look forward to their support in bringing a unique experience for the golfers in our pro-am."
The Pro-Am is the ultimate experience for golf fans. Each team consists of three amateurs and one PGA TOUR professional. A true VIP experience, the day includes valet, concierge, prize packages, tickets to the Barracuda Championship, invitation to the pairings party and post-play awards party and much more. Space is limited.
"Microsoft is excited to join our partner Barracuda to co-sponsor the Pro-Am in Northern Nevada," said Larry Orecklin, Vice President, Microsoft US at Microsoft Corp. "We're looking forward to a great event with our guests, Barracuda Networks and all of the participants in the Pro-Am, sponsored by Microsoft."
For more information on the Barracuda Championship or the Pro-Am Sponsored by Microsoft, how to become a volunteer or how to purchase tickets visit www.barracudachampionship.com.
About Barracuda Championship
The 19th annual Barracuda Championship, an official PGA TOUR event, takes place July 31-August 6, 2017 at Montrêux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nev. The tournament is one of just 46 full-field stops during the PGA TOUR Season and is part of the FedEx Cup series, a points competition for PGA TOUR professionals. The internationally televised event brings in millions of dollars in coverage for the Reno-Tahoe region through its affiliation with Golf Channel as it follows 132 PGA TOUR professionals competing for a share of the tournament's $3.3 million purse. Montrêux Golf & Country Club has been the host site since the tournament's inception in 1999. The Barracuda Championship is managed and operated by the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, comprised of key sponsors including title sponsor Barracuda Networks, Eldorado Hotel Reno, AT&T and NV Energy.
About Barracuda Networks
Barracuda provides cloud-connected security and storage solutions that simplify IT. These powerful, easy-to-use and affordable solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 organizations worldwide and are delivered in appliance, virtual appliance, cloud and hybrid deployments. Barracuda's customer-centric business model focuses on delivering high-value, subscription-
