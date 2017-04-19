 
Industry News





Gary Schoeffler Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Calif Properties Ventura - Top 1% Nationwide

Among Top 1% of Real Estate Teams Nationwide for Fourth Year
 
 
Schoeffler-Matheney Team
Schoeffler-Matheney Team
 
VENTURA, Calif. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- For the second year in a row, the powerful Gary Schoeffler Team at the Ventura office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has earned the prestigious Chairman's Circle Platinum award, an honor reserved for real estate agents and teams who rank at the top 1 percent for sales production in a given year, out of the brokerage's vast national network of 42,000 sales associates. The Schoeffler team also was No. 1 in production within the Ventura office for the fourth consecutive year.

Branch Manager Lyle Elliott and Regional Vice President John Closson honored team members Gary Schoeffler, Lisa Schoeffler, and Lindy Matheney recently at an invitation-only celebration.

"Gary is a licensed real estate broker and Lisa is a third-generation real estate professional," Lyle said. "Motivated by a sense of responsibility to their clients, the Schoeffler Team also has earned several prestigious designations, including the coveted Certified Residential Specialist, Short Sale Specialists, eCertified, Relocation Certified, and Accredited Staging Professional. The results speak for themselves, and our office and clients truly are beneficiaries of their market knowledge."

Gary and Lisa exceed their clients' expectations and deliver results. Contact the team at 805-320-4472 mobile, 805-677-7300 office, or Gary@GaryandLisa.com,

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in close to 60 offices spanning the Central Coast to San Diego. In 2016, our expert agents assisted nearly 12,500 customers in selling or buying a home, with a total closed volume of more than $12 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, call 858-523-4940.

