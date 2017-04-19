News By Tag
Gary Schoeffler Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Calif Properties Ventura - Top 1% Nationwide
Among Top 1% of Real Estate Teams Nationwide for Fourth Year
Branch Manager Lyle Elliott and Regional Vice President John Closson honored team members Gary Schoeffler, Lisa Schoeffler, and Lindy Matheney recently at an invitation-only celebration.
"Gary is a licensed real estate broker and Lisa is a third-generation real estate professional,"
Gary and Lisa exceed their clients' expectations and deliver results. Contact the team at 805-320-4472 mobile, 805-677-7300 office, or Gary@GaryandLisa.com,
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in close to 60 offices spanning the Central Coast to San Diego. In 2016, our expert agents assisted nearly 12,500 customers in selling or buying a home, with a total closed volume of more than $12 billion.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, call 858-523-4940.
Contact
Glenn Grant
***@bhhscal.com
