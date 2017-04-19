News By Tag
PBG Arranges Revenue-based Financing Transaction for DynEd International
The Perreault Birmingham Group, LLC has announced that it has arranged $2 million in revenue-based debt financing for DynEd International
DynEd will use the proceeds from the financing to enhance its existing businesses and to expand the marketing of its revolutionary new mobile app in select countries around the globe according to company CEO, Ian Adam, "Our new mobile app gives every student, regardless of location, the opportunity to interact with their English language coach in real time. Our initial pilot tests have been successful well beyond our highest expectations and we are now looking to aggressively expand this capability worldwide."
Decathlon Capital is providing the revenue-based financing that will fund DynEd's global expansion of their mobile platform. The DynEd transaction is an excellent example of the type of relationship that Decathlon looks to establish with their clients says Decathlon partner, John Borchers, "DynEd fits all of our criteria for a good client company which includes factors such as company history, financial stability, excellent products and services, and deep management experience. We look forward to a long and successful relationship between our two companies."
About DynEd International
DynEd International, Inc. is the world's leading provider of English language learning software and has the world's most comprehensive lineup of award-winning English Language Teaching (ELT/ESL) solutions. DynEd's courses cover all proficiency levels and include a range of age-appropriate courses, from children in school to adults in university, corporate, diplomatic, aviation or other vocational settings. DynEd courses have been approved by Ministries of Education for use in schools in several countries. With over 13 million active users, DynEd courses are designed to be used in a blended learning environment, involving a sophisticated English learning software platform combined with live instruction by native and fluent English speakers. DynEd's headquarters and principal development center is in Burlingame. The company has sales and support offices around the world and additional development centers in Beijing and Jakarta.
More information can be found on the company at: www.dyned.com
About Decathlon Capital
As the country's largest revenue-based funding investor, Decathlon Capital provides revenue-financing solutions to help growth-stage companies reach their full potential without any dilution or loss of control. By offering companies a dramatically better solution to their funding needs, Decathlon's flexible, revenue-based financing solutions provide long-term, company-friendly capital to support business growth and expansion. Decathlon works with companies across a wide range of industry segments and in all North American geographies to help business owners accelerate their success and keep the value they create. To learn more about how Decathlon Capital's revenue-based funding solutions please visit www.decathloncapital.com
About The Perreault Birmingham Group, LLC
The Perreault Birmingham Group LLC (PBG) of Western International Securities, Inc. (WIS) provides investment banking and business consulting services to entrepreneurs and firms in technology-driven businesses. PBG assists firms secure funding, build valuable businesses, and then target merger and acquisition partners to provide liquidity to founders and investors. PBG also assists companies in acquiring new businesses and divesting non-core businesses. Using the extensive operating experience of the principals, PBG offers a comprehensive set of business consulting and investment banking services to assist companies in various growth stages. PBG is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and has a branch office in Santa Barbara, California.
PBG offers investment banking services and securities through its registered representatives with Western International Securities., member FINRA, SIPC. More information on The Perreault Birmingham Group LLC can be found at:www.thepbgrp.com.
Securities are offered through Western International Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. The Perreault Birmingham Group LLC and Western International Securities, Inc. are separate entities.
Contact
Bruce Stouffer, VP Marketing
The Perreault Birmingham Group, LLC
***@thepbgrp.com
