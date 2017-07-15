News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Laboratory Theater Of Florida Announces 9th Season
The 2017-2018 Season Brings Comedy, Drama and Special Events to Fort Myers
Summer 2017 Shows
WHATEVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE: A PARODY OF THE HORROR, By Dale Gutzman June 16-July 15, 2017
Many are familiar with the 1962 over-the-top, camp-filled dark comedy cult-classic movie starring Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. Set in a run-down mansion in the Hollywood hills, two sisters attempt to live out their daily existence amid constant torment and despair.
THE SMELL OF THE KILL, By Michele Lowe Aug. 4-26, 2017
Every month, three wives meet in one of their homes while their husbands (old college friends) hang out. Each woman is experiencing her own version of marital issues – financial, sexual, emotional – and each is considering divorce. Though typically nothing more than a gripe-and-moan session, this month's gathering sees something different...the men have accidentally locked themselves in the meat locker downstairs.
2017-2018 Shows
SORDID LIVES, By Del Shores, Sept. 15-30, 2017
Set in a small Texas town, a family gathers to deal with the death of their elderly matriarch, made difficult by the fact that details of her demise are sure to cause embarrassment from the townsfolk, but the family members themselves give reason enough for embarrassment, as we see them at both their best and their worst! Loosely based on the playwright's own life.
MISERY, By William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, Oct. 20-Nov. 4, 2017
Based on one of Stephen King's most terrifying novels, famous novelist, Paul Sheldon, is rescued after a near-fatal car crash by Annie Wilkes (a nurse by trade) in the snowy Colorado landscape. Grateful for her help, Paul allows Annie to read his latest manuscript, in which he has killed her favorite heroine, Misery Chastain. She demands he write a new novel before he can leave; however, Paul is realizing that Annie may have other intentions.
AN ACT OF GOD, By David Javerbaum, Nov. 17 – Dec. 9, 2017
Ever wondered about the answers to mankind's most thought-provoking questions? God is here to answer them. Along with some of His Archangels, the Almighty is not afraid to re-tell the Bible the way it was meant to be told...including His all-new-and-
CRIMES OF THE HEART, By Beth Henley, Jan. 5-20, 2018
This heart-warming play begins with the Magrath sisters coming together in their grandfather's house in Mississippi. The catalyst for their reunion, however, is a doozy – Babe has shot her abusive husband. Having been raised in a household filled with dysfunction, the play explores how each sister has dealt with the repercussions of her choices in life, including past resentments, past relatives, and past relationships.
THE WAY WE GET BY, By Neil LaBute, Feb. 2-18, 2018
Oh, the awkwardness of a one-night stand – For Doug and Beth, the morning after a wedding reception (with lots of alcohol) reveals some surprising twists that neither could have anticipated. Audiences will encounter love and sex, along with societal expectations that might make some question how much we really care about what other people think.
THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940, By John Bishop, Mar. 9-31, 2018
For fans of the movie, "Clue," this play is a must-see! The team responsible for a recent flop have gathered at the estate of a potential wealthy backer for their latest project. (The reason for their previous failure? Three of the chorus girls were murdered by the "Stage Door Slasher," who has yet to be caught.) From secret passageways to sliding panels, and a strange German maid, mayhem ensues when the killer shows up to strike again! Filled with satire and lots of wit, don't miss this hilarious murder-mystery!
VISITING MR. GREEN, By Jeff Baron, April 13-28, 2018
Winner of numerous "Best Play" awards from around the world, this is one that will make audiences laugh and cry. Having almost hit 86-year-old widower, Mr. Green, Ross Gardiner (a young executive in the corporate world) is charged with reckless driving. He must now complete a form of community service – visit Mr. Green every week for the next six months. Though both men are quick to resent these forced visits, their conversations soon reveal family secrets and past hardships.
Special Events
24-HOUR PLAYWRITING PROJECT
Playwrights will bring their sleeping bags and coffee mugs to Lab Theater, where they will be assigned a theme, a director, and actors. Within just twenty-four hours, the audience will see the fruits of their labor when we stage all the 15-minute one-act plays. Judged by a panel of area theater and arts professionals.
Staged readings will take place on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20, 2017, and Jan. 15, Feb. 12, March 19, and May 7, 2018. Titles are to be announced.
CHIP AND GUS
Oddball acquaintances Chip and Gus meet once a month in the back room of a rundown Schenectady bar to play ping pong. But on this funny, sad, and surprising night, something will change their relationship forever. February 23-25, 2018.
Ticket Information:
The Laboratory Theater of Florida is located at 1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901. For tickets and more information for shows and events, please call (239) 218-0481 or visit http://www.LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com.
ABOUT THE LABORATORY THEATER OF FLORIDA:
The Laboratory Theater of Florida, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts, through live performance, education, community outreach, experimentation, and the development of ensemble work. The company features ensemble productions, produces classic works, takes artistic risks, and features and challenges local performers of various skill levels. For more information, visit http://www.LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse