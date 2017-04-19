Indulge Mom's Sweet Tooth This Mother's Day With Healthful Sugar 2.0 + Probiotics

Albertsons Markets Is Stocking Sugar 2.0 And Sugar 2.0 + Probiotics To Help Health Conscious Moms Better Enjoy Their Special Day

Contact

Sheila Gilmore

***@gmail.com Sheila Gilmore

End

-- This Mother's Day, moms everywhere can stay healthy when indulging in delectable treats made with Sugar 2.0. From breakfast in bed to a glorious brunch spread at Mom's house, Foods 2.0, LLC. makes functional foods that will help make mom's special day just as sweet, delicious and healthy all at once. Health-conscious moms everywhere will truly appreciate that your Mother's Day gift is aimed at keeping her happy, healthy, and in your life for a long time.The gift of good health came easy for health-conscious father of four, Trong Nguyen, founder and CEO of Foods 2.0, LLC. Nguyen created Sugar 2.0 + Probiotics, which can be used just like regular sugar but at only half the sugar content while the other half is made up of an essential nutrient, naturally sweet soluble fiber. To make the mix even more healthful, high heat resistant probiotics are also added."Fiber, especially soluble fiber, has many benefits. This includes reduced cholesterol levels, slowed absorption of carbohydrates and increased satiety. Plus, there are many studies showing that soluble fiber can contribute to weight loss," explains the website authoritynutrition.com."It's a natural way to reduce sugar intake," Nguyen recalls his motivation for developing the product. "By replacing half the sugar with sweet soluble fiber, it creates a win-win: the taste and experience is just as satisfying but adding the fiber makes it healthier."Beginning in March 2017, Albertsons stores in the Intermountain region will be stocking Sugar 2.0 and Sugar 2.0 + Probiotics. If your local Albertsons is not yet carrying Sugar 2.0, you can submit a request with the store manager.To learn more, visit: http:// www.sugar2pt0.comFoods 2.0 began with one father's desire to lower his kids' sugar intake — with a solution they'd actually love. Founded in 2015 and based in Southern California, Foods 2.0 strives to create "clean label" foods, using just a few main non-GMO ingredients – no byproducts or fillers – with a mission to reduce or eliminate added sugar. Its products, Sugar 2.0 and Sugar 2.0 + Probiotics are currently available in the baking aisle in 1200 stores in the U.S.Albertsons operates as a banner of Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. With both a strong local presence and national scale, the company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 19 well-known banners. Albertsons Companies is dedicated to helping people across the country live better lives. In 2015 alone, Albertsons gave more than $270 million in food and financial support to the more than 2,300 communities they serve.