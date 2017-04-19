 
Industry News





Imani Lee, Inc. and Imani Lee Language Services adds Braille Language Services to their Repertoire

Imani Lee, Inc. is happy to announce that we now offer braille language services!
 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Imani Lee, Inc. and Imani Lee Language Services has added braille transcription, translation, and printing services to its robust list of 150+ languages and dialects. Braille is a writing and printing system used by people who are blind or visually impaired, wherein letters are represented by patterns of tangible dots or raised points that are read with the fingertips.

Imani Lee, Inc. officially announced today the availability of braille transcription and printing services for Imani Lee, Inc. customers. This announcement highlights the braille work already successfully performed by Imani Lee and highlights the expanded need for these services by our customers. This continues Imani Lee's tradition of offering the highest level of service to all its customers.

When asked about the new addition, Imani Lee's Vice President, Bahar Martin said, "According to the American Foundation for the Blind, there are approximately 10 million blind and visually impaired people in the United States—that is a significant portion of our population; in adding braille to our list of translation and transcription services, we hope to offer the same level of access to the written word to all members of society, regardless of eye-sight."

Whether in English or another language, from a small one-time project to a recurring monthly project, Imani Lee, takes your source material and creates usable Braille texts that are expertly formatted with braille readers in mind.

ABOUT IMANI LEE

Imani Lee, Inc. and Imani Lee Language Services have been serving domestic and global markets for over fifteen years. Since 2002, Imani Lee and its affiliate companies have been trusted by some of the world's fastest-growing businesses, the U.S. government, state governments, educational organizations, and civilian entities. Imani Lee has worked with these companies and governments to develop a suite of international expansion services, language services including Big Linguistics® and distribution solutions. Imani Lee is a leading provider of:

• Language services including translation, interpretation, transcription, training, website development, website optimization, desktop publishing and role-playing. Imani Lee possesses in-house language experts in Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Dari, Farsi, French, Kurdish, Hindi, Pashto, Punjabi, Chinese-Mandarin, Spanish, English and Urdu. In conjunction with its network of over 3,500 linguists, Imani Lee provides translation services in 150+ languages and dialects.
• Direct-to-consumer certification and notarization services
• Educational curriculum development and document harmonization
• Multilingual content and development

• Life sciences language services including multi-phase harmonization and validation
• International business localization and cultural training
• International strategic alliance and partnership consulting services
• International sales rollout and distribution of new and existing products and services
• Market entry strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) assessments
• Federal and civilian government distribution, sales, master agreement product and services inclusion and partnership services

Visit the Imani Lee website at www.imanilee.com to receive a quote or gain more information.

For an audio description of its services, visit the Imani Lee YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/ImaniLeeInc.

Contact
Arturo Martinez
Email: Arturo@imanilee.com
***@imanilee.com
End
