Open System Imaging Expands Digisonics OB/GYN Reporting Solution for Improved Workflow Efficiency

Open System Imaging in Chico, Calif., has expanded its Digisonics ultrasound reporting solution to a new facility, Chico Health Imaging, and added new functionality to streamline their workflow.

-- Open System Imaging in Chico, Calif., has selected Digisonics over the competition with help from their customers."We recently acquired another imaging facility that was using another structured reporting product for its fetal age exams. I asked my Business Development Manager to survey our clients to see which product they preferred," explained Ken Bishop, CEO of Open System Imaging. What they found was that, "The overwhelming response was in favor of Digisonics over the other product."The Radiologists will benefit from enhanced remote reading capabilities and integration with their AGFA PACS system to improve patient care and report turnaround times. Integration with their Siemens and GE ultrasound machines will autopopulate patient demographics and measurements directly into the OB/GYN report, eliminating time spent on manual data entry. After OB/GYN reports are finalized, it will be converted to a DICOM image and stored within the AGFA PACS with the study images for review, preserving the easy-to-read, multi-media report format.