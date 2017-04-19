Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters Expands Into Wegmans

With its simple, super-food ingredients and sophisticated flavors, Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters expands into iconic East Coast supermarket chain, Wegmans, voted in 2016 as America's Favorite Grocery.

-- East Coast consumers searching for superfood-packed almond butter, cashew butter, or sunflower seed butter can now enjoy the convenience of picking up a jar of Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters in a Wegmans store near them. The nutritious and delicious, Non-GMO, Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters will be available at all Wegmans 92 stores in the mid-Atlantic and New England regions in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Virginia. The rollout begins this spring.Created by Registered Dietitian and former Miss Indiana Betsy Opyt, Betsy's Best Gourmet Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Cashew Butter, and Sunflower Seed Butter are the result of one woman's mission to develop a healthy, good-tasting nut butter that she could be proud to serve her clients and family. Betsy's four innovative and delicious recipes are packed with good-for-you superfoods that are free from partially hydrogenated soybean oil, high fructose corn syrup and palm oil – a controversial ingredient commonly found in other natural and conventional nut butter brands."Wegmans is America's favorite grocery store so it's an honor to have our Gourmet Almond Butter, Cashew Butter, and Sunflower Seed Butter on its shelves," says Betsy Opyt, President and CEO of Betsy's Best. In 2016 Wegmans was voted America's favorite grocery store based on a large-scale consumer study of more than 10,000 consumers conducted by Market Force Information. Wegmans, a family owned business with more than 47,000 employees, recently celebrated its 100th birthday.The debut of Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters at Wegmans marks another major milestone for the company. Since last year Betsy's Best has experienced rapid growth nationwide - expanding from 58 stores to more than 2,100 stores in 39 states.While a growing demand for healthier nut butters made with whole foods is one reason for the brand's phenomenal growth, Betsy Opyt finds that "it's also about consumer preference for clean ingredients, sophisticated flavors, and functional food."Blending its gourmet butters with chia seeds, a nutritious superfood, organic honey, cinnamon, and Himalayan pink salt, among other natural ingredients has created hard-to-resist spreads that are winning awards and getting noticed.Betsy's Best® Gourmet Almond Butter was recognized in October 2016 as the first recipient of the ChefsBest Quality in Craft Award in a blind taste test by an expert panel of Certified Master Tasters.Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters are available online at www.BetsysBest.comand in leading retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Vons, Ralph's, Lowe's, City Market, King Sooper, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Wegman's and other natural, organic and specialty food stores; and through distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Jake's Finer Foods, Haddon House, Gourmet Merchants and others. The company has expanded from 58 stores at the beginning of 2016 to over 2,100 stores in 39 states today. For wholesale inquiries contact info@BetsysBest.com, tel 888.685.8292.About Betsy's Best®Betsy's Best®, maker of nutritious Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, was founded in 2012 by Betsy Opyt, former Miss Indiana and a Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator. Based in Naples, FL, the company seasons its Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Sunflower Seed Butter and Cashew Butter with unique flavors and superfoods like cinnamon, chia seeds, and cardamom to create products that are nutritious, delicious and different. The sweet and salty spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified, all natural, gluten-free and palm oil free. Betsy's Best® brands are the initial offerings of Healthy Concepts Food Company, LLC.For more than 60 hand-crafted recipes and to learn more about Betsy's Best®, visit www.BetsysBest.com and connect on social media - Facebook.com/LoveBetsysBest, Twitter @BetsysBestFood, Instagram @BetsysBest, Pinterest /LoveBetsysBest and YouTube. Betsy's recipes are also featured on Carolina Kitchen on WLOS TV.