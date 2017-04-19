News By Tag
To Have and to Hold: Are You Committed to Investing?
Whether you're investing your money or your emotions, look at the big picture and what's ahead for the long term.
Seeking compatibility
With both relationships and investing, the following could apply:
• Look for quality. When you're in the beginning stages of a relationship, you want to make sure that special someone shares your values. Similarly, your financial advisor can help you select a mix of quality investments that matches your goals and desired level of risk.
• Don't guess. None of us has a crystal ball. Being open about where you are today and where you want to be in the future can help ensure you're on the right track to success.
• Stay invested. Whether you're committed to a relationship or an investment strategy, you're in it for the long haul. That means you should prepare to stay invested as the market becomes more volatile. Buy-and-hold is a simple strategy, but it's not always easy to implement. Why? Because it means staying invested when it feels like you should sell and doing nothing when you most want to make changes.
• Check in periodically. Staying connected with your loved ones is part of maintaining a relationship. Likewise, it's important to review your investments regularly with your financial advisor and rebalance your portfolio when appropriate.
Through thick and thin
Whether you're investing your money or your emotions, look at the big picture and what's ahead for the long term. Your financial advisor can help you stay on track toward your long-term financial goals regardless of the market environment.
Edward Jones - Mae Luchetti
517-669-8817
***@edwardjones.com
