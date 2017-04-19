News By Tag
Meet the Candidates for the NY Rose of Tralee at a Night at the Races
The Night at the Races is at The Empire City on 810 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY, April 28, 2017 at 7:00.
There will be a contest for the Best Dressed Person at The Night at the Races. A prize will be awarded so come in your best attire!
The First Race is 7PM.
Sponsored Races: Irish Famine Summer School.., Slattery's Midtown, THEIA by Don O'Neill, Dan Dooley Car Hire, Bridget O'Brien PR & Events, Michelle Rene Designs, Clinton Stables, American Irish Historical Society, Irish American Writers & Artists, Celtic Complexion, and Irish American Young Leaders.
Whether you're a horse enthusiast, a serial fashion addict or just looking for a fun day out, the Empire City has something for everyone. Please come show your support and wear your fancy dress and Hat for Rosy Heart Foundation, meet us in the Empire Terrace. If you would like your business name in lights and in the race program, please contact us on how to sponsor a race. nyroseoftraleecenter@
Unateresa Gormley, Cultural Director and her Executive Board, Ann Marie Mulholland, Karen Murphy and Bridget O'Brien are hard at work organizing the New York event. There are 16 fabulous Young Rose's and Ambassadors, representatives of Ireland's 32 counties to compete in the regional competition. The competition is to be held at the Empire City at Yonkers Raceway (Our Sponsoring Partner) on April 30 and is one of 70 Rose Centers across the world that will be participating in this prestigious competition. The New York Rose will be selected on Sunday, April 30, at Yonkers Raceway. (All applicants must have contributed non-career volunteer service to their communities.)
The winner will then participate with the other 70 center representatives to be held in Ireland to represent their region at the International Rose of Tralee Festival in Tralee on August . The winner, chosen from 32 competitors from all across the globe, will be selected for her personality and her ability to serve as the festival's ambassador.
The Rose of Tralee, is one of Ireland's largest and longest running festivals.
"A Rose reflects the intelligence, compassion and independence of modern Irish women," says Unateresa Gormley, who is heading up the selection efforts in the tri-state area.
The first Rose of Tralee festival began in 1959 but this year's festival will be even more special as it is one of the biggest events of this year's The Gathering Ireland 2015.
To obtain an application and/or to purchase a weekend ticket package, which includes admission to the April 30 competition, dinner email nyroseoftraleecenter@
