News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Suvoda CEO Jagath Wanninayake, Named as Finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 for Greater Phila
"I am honored to be recognized alongside so many other notable honorees in the greater Philadelphia region. Having seen so many of my peers in the technology and life sciences industries honored as part of this program makes it even more satisfying" said Jagath Wanninayake, Co-founder and CEO of Suvoda.
Suvoda LLC, is a company offering a SaaS solution to optimize the logistics of managing complex global clinical trials. In just four years and with no outside funding, Jagath has led Suvoda from a six-person startup to a multi-national company with 180 employees in the US and Europe.
"I am extremely proud of the success and growth that Suvoda has experienced over the past couple of years and immensely grateful to my Suvoda colleagues and our customers for making that possible" added Mr. Wanninayake.
"In his leadership of Suvoda, Jagath has demonstrated his ability to create and lead an effective, dynamic team and to provide the strategic guidance that has resulted in the significant growth and success of the company" said Mr Frederick Kyle, who is a member of the Suvoda board of directors and former President of Commercial Operations at SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals.
As the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur of The Year has been at the forefront of identifying game‑changing business leaders for more than 31 years. The program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, John Mackey of Whole Foods Market Inc., Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc., Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation and Mindy Grossman of HSN, Inc.
Previous nominees for the Greater Philadelphia awards have included leading life sciences and technology companies such as Atrin Pharmaceuticals, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., Egalet Corporation, Oncora Medical Inc., Iroko Pharmaceuticals, LLC and many others.
~~~
About Suvoda LLC
Suvoda offers an innovative SaaS solution for subject randomization and supply chain management in clinical trials. Suvoda's Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system combines the flexibility of a custom-built solution with the speed of a configurable platform using a proprietary modular architecture. Suvoda's IRT solution provides 4-week deployment timelines, best-of-breed functionality, and powerful reporting, coupled with exceptional customer service. Learn more at www.suvoda.com.
Contact
Steve Johnston
***@suvoda.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse