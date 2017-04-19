News By Tag
RemedyOne Names Michelle M. Frank as Executive Vice President, Sales
Frank will leverage management and problem-solving experience to devise ideal solutions for Health Plans, Employers, TPAs, PBMs and Brokers
"Michelle is perfect for this role because, in addition to being a great strategist and planner, she is a great listener," says Michael Waterbury, RemedyOne's Chief Executive Officer. "She has the ability to understand the causes behind problems so she can help our customers see where they have opportunities and understand how RemedyOne can deliver real value to improve their businesses."
"I'm going to work with clients to identify key areas that are ripe for improvement, and show them how RemedyOne thinking and turn-key solutions lead to better outcomes," Michelle says. "So many companies work in silos and don't see how they can improve results with a 360° view of their operations. With RemedyOne's "A" level professionals, unique vision and commitment to lead positive change, we're changing those customer viewpoints. That's why I joined the company."
"There are so many opportunities to help companies contain cost and improve results with thoughtful solutions across Pharmacy and Medical benefits– sometimes it seems like the biggest challenge is deciding where to start," Waterbury said. "Michelle will help customers create and execute the best plan for their unique organization."
Prior to joining RemedyOne, Michelle was the Chief Growth Officer for MedHok, Inc., a leading healthcare software as a service (SAAS) company, where she helped clients manage the care continuum – including utilization management, pharmacy prior auth, medical and pharmacy appeals, specialty pharmacy, and more - and transitioned the company's acquisition by Hearst Health. She was also a founding partner of Tryton Solutions, LLC, an IT company with a focus on healthcare. Prior to that she was a leading producer at KeyTech LLC and Keane Inc., IT and consulting companies. Michelle holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with emphasis in Marketing from Elon University.
About RemedyOne
RemedyOne (http://remedy-
As the leading Strategic Pharmacy Benefit Partner, our clients take advantage of our specialists' comprehensive strategies for managing pharmacy on both medical and pharmacy benefits. RemedyOne's focus on innovation and improvement keeps clients current on the right strategies to thrive within the ever-changing complexities of pharmacy management.
Contact:
Rob Keefrider
Chief Financial Officer
RemedyOne
860-352-5040
