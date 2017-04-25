News By Tag
Thermal Imaging Conference 2017 Bronze Sponsor - Seek Thermal
United Infrared, Inc. announces Seek Thermal as a Bronze Sponsor of the Thermal Imaging Conference 2017
Seek Thermal engineers, designs and manufactures high quality thermal imaging products and core platforms for consumer, commercial, and heat sensing IoT data applications. With headquarters in Santa Barbara, California, the global hub of thermal imaging innovation, the company has developed breakthrough thermal imaging camera cores that will enable a range of affordable products for use at home, work and play.
Seek Thermal was founded in 2012 by industry pioneers who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-
Its website is http://www.thermal.com. Besides displaying its products, Seek Thermal will participate in several events.
National and international networking is a huge boon to thermographers who provide infrared services around the world. The fields of expertise of the thermographers in the United Infrared Network include several areas in the building sciences: electric, such as switch gear and panels, data centers, roofing, block walls, moisture intrusion into buildings, energy (building efficiency).
The Thermal Imaging Conference is a worldwide gathering of thermographers, and is sponsored and hosted by United Infrared, the largest network of certified and properly trained thermal imagers in the world. The Conference promises to be the premier event in the infrared industry, and will doubtlessly offer huge opportunities for networking and building friendships. Website for the Conference is http://www.thermalimagingconference.com/
United Infrared, Inc., http://www.UnitedInfrared.com, is the world's largest network of Certified and properly trained thermographers. United Infrared (UI) provides training specific to a market niche, such as the thermal imaging of flat roofs and block walls, moisture intrusion, energy efficiency (heat loss), electrical and data centers.
With a network of members literally reaching around the world, United Infrared encourages them to take advantage of 'Distance Learning', which is available through United Infrared.
United Infrared Services Inc., a nationwide provider of thermal imaging services, is well-known for its professional infrared thermographic services and has the largest network of certified infrared thermographers in the world. RoofScanIR™ www.roofscanir.com is a service provided by UIS that uses thermographers, highly trained in infrared roof scanning, to detect and document moisture in roofing systems. Other market niches include BlockWallScanIR, ElectricIR, MoistureFindIR, EnergyScanIR and DataCentIR.
Registration information, including possible discounts or bonuses, can be found on the conference website (above) or by calling the office of United Infrared at 888-722-6447.
For a video preview of the 2017 Conference, check out this brief YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/
