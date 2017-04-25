 
April 2017





Thermal Imaging Conference 2017 Bronze Sponsor - Seek Thermal

United Infrared, Inc. announces Seek Thermal as a Bronze Sponsor of the Thermal Imaging Conference 2017
 
 
TIC2017 Banner
TIC2017 Banner
 
SAN DIEGO - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- United Infrared, Inc. has announced that infrared imaging manufacturer Seek Thermal will sponsor the Thermal Imaging Conference as a Bronze Sponsor. The 2017 event will be held in San Antonio, Texas Oct 1 - 4, 2017 at the historic Menger Hotel located steps from The Alamo. Host is infrared industry leader United Infrared.

Seek Thermal engineers, designs and manufactures high quality thermal imaging products and core platforms for consumer, commercial, and heat sensing IoT data applications. With headquarters in Santa Barbara, California, the global hub of thermal imaging innovation, the company has developed breakthrough thermal imaging camera cores that will enable a range of affordable products for use at home, work and play.

Seek Thermal was founded in 2012 by industry pioneers who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal technologies, Seek Thermal has developed a new breakthrough series of thermal imaging solutions, sensors and devices using industry expertise and proprietary technology on the principal of making thermal imaging affordable and accessible to wide-spread applications yet untapped. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, the company distributes and sells its products globally.

Its website is http://www.thermal.com. Besides displaying its products, Seek Thermal will participate in several events.

National and international networking is a huge boon to thermographers who provide infrared services around the world. The fields of expertise of the thermographers in the United Infrared Network include several areas in the building sciences: electric, such as switch gear and panels, data centers, roofing, block walls, moisture intrusion into buildings, energy (building efficiency).

The Thermal Imaging Conference is a worldwide gathering of thermographers, and is sponsored and hosted by United Infrared, the largest network of certified and properly trained thermal imagers in the world. The Conference promises to be the premier event in the infrared industry, and will doubtlessly offer huge opportunities for networking and building friendships. Website for the Conference is http://www.thermalimagingconference.com/

United Infrared, Inc., http://www.UnitedInfrared.com, is the world's largest network of Certified and properly trained thermographers. United Infrared (UI) provides training specific to a market niche, such as the thermal imaging of flat roofs and block walls, moisture intrusion, energy efficiency (heat loss), electrical and data centers.

With a network of members literally reaching around the world, United Infrared encourages them to take advantage of 'Distance Learning', which is available through United Infrared.

United Infrared Services Inc., a nationwide provider of thermal imaging services, is well-known for its professional infrared thermographic services and has the largest network of certified infrared thermographers in the world. RoofScanIR™ www.roofscanir.com is a service provided by UIS that uses thermographers, highly trained in infrared roof scanning, to detect and document moisture in roofing systems. Other market niches include BlockWallScanIR, ElectricIR, MoistureFindIR, EnergyScanIR and DataCentIR.

Registration information, including possible discounts or bonuses, can be found on the conference website (above) or by calling the office of United Infrared at 888-722-6447.

For a video preview of the 2017 Conference, check out this brief YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIgkjaQD4xc&t=11s

Page Updated Last on: Apr 25, 2017
Click to Share