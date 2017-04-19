News By Tag
The Gro Company Appoints GENE Commerce for Magento 2 EE Migration
Established in 2000, The Gro Company is renowned for creating innovative, stylish and high quality products that put comfort and safety for child and parent at the heart of product design. Initially gaining recognition for the multi-award winning baby sleep bag product the Grobag, The Gro Company now design and produce a range of products including the Groegg, Groclock and Grohush.
Magento 2 Enterprise Edition provides improved website performance for ecommerce brands, featuring some impressive out of the box functionality. The new platform empowers brands, retailers, and businesses across B2C and B2B industries to quickly and cost-effectively deliver engaging omnichannel shopping experiences. Additionally, Magento 2 empowers marketers to merchandise and manage content using BluefootCMS, developed by GENE Commerce and now a core feature of Magento 2. With more control over content, marketers can update and edit their site in real time, creating agile campaigns and boosting ecommerce results.
Edward Scott-Finnigan, Ecommerce Manager for The Gro Company commented "We're thrilled to partner with GENE Commerce on the new Gro Company Gro-store website. We've reached millions of parents and children since launching 17 years ago, selling over 4 million Grobags and forever changing the UK market, where 90% of parents use a baby sleep bag (according to our survey of 1000 parents, independently distributed in Feb 2017). It's exciting to take the next step to reach even more parents and launch a brand new website with the GENE Commerce team.".
"We love working with brands like The Gro Company who share our passion for innovation" said Matt Parkinson, Director of GENE Commerce (http://www.gene.co.uk/
About The Gro Company:
The Gro Company is the UK's leading baby sleep brand and has been helping parents get babies to sleep safely for over 15 years.
When The Gro Company was founded in 2000 baby sleep bags were practically unheard of in the UK, sixteen years on and over 90% of parents in the UK use them and we are known as the 'official' baby sleep bag brand.
Creating amazing quality products that parents love, Gro are trusted as the best available. Committed to improving safer sleep practices through education, and with a longstanding relationship with The Lullaby Trust, Gro has helped fund vital research to help prevent infant deaths. Gro has continued to create innovative, unique and genuinely useful products for parents. Favourites like the Groegg and Grosnug have quickly become 'must-haves' for newborns while the life changing Groclock has become so popular 1 is sold every 3 minutes worldwide. Our commitment to families remains unchanged with all of our range designed to make parenting easier.
www.gro.co.uk
