South Shore Mental Health Names Antony Sheehan New President and Chief Executive Officer

-- South Shore Mental Health announced that Antony Sheehan is the organization's next President and CEO. He will replace retiring President and CEO, Harry Shulman. The South Shore Mental Health Board of Directors chose Mr. Sheehan after a nationwide search. He will join South Shore Mental Health on June 5, 2017.Mr. Sheehan has over 25 years of experience in healthcare strategy, management, clinical and policy roles. He began his career in the United Kingdom as a clinical nurse specializing in addictive behavior and mental health. He pursued his interests in health care policy and administration, serving as a Senior Civil Servant during The Blair Administration and then as a hospital CEO. Mr. Sheehan moved to the United States after an appointment at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement in Cambridge, MA. Most recently, he was the President of Church Health Center and a Senior Advisor in Community Health Programs at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tennessee.Tracey Phelan, Board Chair of South Shore Mental Health, stated, "We are excited to have Antony joining South Shore Mental Health. His experience in mental health policy, management, and clinical expertise will be a strong combination to lead the organization in today's dynamic and evolving environment. His approach to leadership, staff development and strategy will allow South Shore Mental Health to continue to meet the needs of our clients, while expanding our programs and services to meet unmet needs in the community."Mr. Sheehan stated, "I am humbled to be joining South Shore Mental Health; the organization has an amazing history of meeting health and wellness needs in the community. Colleagues at South Shore Mental Health have done an outstanding job building strategic partnerships and caring for so many. I look forward to joining a really strong team and building upon these efforts to ensure that even more people can benefit from the high quality programs we provide. I'm particularly keen to make a new home with my wife and daughters and to begin to meet with my South Shore Mental Health colleagues and community partners. This is a very exciting time."