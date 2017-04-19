 
Industry News





GutterSupply.com Spring Discount - Rain Chains Now 25% Off Perfect for Gutter Renovations

25% discount on rain chains currently being offered by Gutter Supply.
 
 
gutter-supply
gutter-supply
LAKE BLUFF, Ill. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Spring is when many homeowners in the Greater Chicago area renovate their gutters. To make those renovations as affordable as possible, Gutter Supply is now offering a 25% discount on selected styles of rain chains.

Rain chains originated in Japan more than 100 years ago, and have recently become popular in the United States. As an alternative to downspouts, they allow water to pass through a smaller opening before streaming to the ground. Rain chains provide very pleasing aesthetics, and allow people to enjoy the soothing sound of rushing water. They also serve the same purpose as downspouts, which is to prevent water damage to a home's foundation.

The rain chains currently on sale resemble bells, cups, flower petals, or even actual chains. They come in a variety of finishes including brass, aluminum, and stainless steel, and are therefore capable of withstanding the elements. They go well with any home's exterior, and are easy to hang even for a novice.

In addition to a huge selection of rain chains, Gutter Supply also offers a variety of other materials such as gutters, gutter guards, weather vanes, gutter screens and covers, soffit, and trim. Consumers will also find everything they need in order to install their own gutters, including a wide range of fasteners and hangers. Most materials are in stock at the company's Lake Bluff, IL warehouse, and can be shipped next day air or second day air. To see a full range of products, buyers should visit http://www.guttersupply.com.

Mike Milliman
***@guttersupply.com
Email:***@guttersupply.com
