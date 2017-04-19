News By Tag
GutterSupply.com Spring Discount - Rain Chains Now 25% Off Perfect for Gutter Renovations
25% discount on rain chains currently being offered by Gutter Supply.
Rain chains originated in Japan more than 100 years ago, and have recently become popular in the United States. As an alternative to downspouts, they allow water to pass through a smaller opening before streaming to the ground. Rain chains provide very pleasing aesthetics, and allow people to enjoy the soothing sound of rushing water. They also serve the same purpose as downspouts, which is to prevent water damage to a home's foundation.
The rain chains currently on sale resemble bells, cups, flower petals, or even actual chains. They come in a variety of finishes including brass, aluminum, and stainless steel, and are therefore capable of withstanding the elements. They go well with any home's exterior, and are easy to hang even for a novice.
In addition to a huge selection of rain chains, Gutter Supply also offers a variety of other materials such as gutters, gutter guards, weather vanes, gutter screens and covers, soffit, and trim. Consumers will also find everything they need in order to install their own gutters, including a wide range of fasteners and hangers. Most materials are in stock at the company's Lake Bluff, IL warehouse, and can be shipped next day air or second day air. To see a full range of products, buyers should visit http://www.guttersupply.com.
Mike Milliman
***@guttersupply.com
