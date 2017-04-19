Queens County's Own James Hendon and Nayan Parikh Honored at MWBE Awards

End

The Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Certification Program connects certified businesses with opportunities to sell their products and services to New York and New York City agencies. The program's goal is to promote fairness and equity in City procurement processes by providing services designed to strengthen the ability of certified M/WBEs to increase their capacity and effectively contribute to the City's economy. Each Chamber will honored two MWBE members from their Borough.The event was hosted by Thomas J. Grech, Queens Chamber Executive Director and Mayra DiRico, Queens Chamber President. "The Queens Chamber is proud to be hosting this years' 5 Borough MWBE Awards, says Grech. "We truly believe that a rising tide lifts all boats. While the Queens Chamber is extremely ‎proud of all that is going on in Queens, we also celebrate the success of our partners and fellow New Yorkers in the Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island, and Manhattan," continues Grech. "Having LaGuardia Gateway Partners, The Port Authority of NY and NJ, Skanska, Graf & Lewent, Capalino & Co., and Ashnu International as our Sponsors of this event demonstrates their commitment to the success of MWBE programs."The presenters from each Borough, were as follows:Nunzio DelGreco - Bronx Chamber of CommerceAndrew Hoan - Brooklyn Chamber of CommerceJessica Walker - Manhattan Chamber of CommerceLinda Baran - Staten Island Chamber of CommerceThomas J. Grech - Queens Chamber of CommerceThe two Queens Honorees were James Hendon and Nayan Parikh.James Hendon is the CEO of the Energy Economic Development Corporation, an organization that helps communities and small businesses take advantage of energy-related advancements. Prior to that, James served as the COO for BlocPower, a Department of Energy-sponsored company that helps nonprofits, small businesses, and faith centers perform energy efficiency retrofits. He previously worked as an Associate in the Real Estate Investment Banking Group at Deutsche Bank.Before entering the civilian workforce, James spent seven years in the US Army as an Active Duty Infantry Officer where he deployed as a Mortar Platoon Leader and Battalion Public Affairs Officer to Iraq (2005), worked as an Admissions Officer for West Point (2006-2007), and served as the Senior Advisor to the Afghan Border Police in Afghanistan (2007-2009).James is a 2002 graduate of West Point and a 2012 graduate of Harvard Kennedy School and Columbia Business School, and a 2015 graduate of the Earth Institute's Program in Conservation and Environmental Sustainability. . As a drilling Reservist, James serves as an Assistant Professor of Military Science for the CUNY Army ROTC Program. During his free time, he enjoys exercise, volunteering with the Eagle Academy for Young Men in the Bronx, and spending quality time with his family.James and his wife Christine have one daughter. Their second child is due this fall.Nayan Parikh is the owner of Ashnu International Corporation (AIC) an award winning, premier/MWBE/DBE Construction and Management provider to host of Federal, State and City Agencies, Corporations, and other industries. For over fifteen years, he has continued hard to establish his name within the corridors of Government Agencies and has continued to build his reputation to his expertise in bringing excellent performance to the projects undertaken by his company. He has been the champion in leading many professional and community organizations, and continues to give back to the society in many different ways. He has brought new ideas to fruition, both for profit and non-profit organizations. After graduation from college, Nayan began his career as a Civil Engineer in India, before migrating to the USA. In his new homeland, he began his career an estimator in a small construction company, before quickly finding his own strength to become the founder and Managing Director of AIC, a construction and management company in New York.Parikh's vision, entrepreneurial aptitude, civil engineering background and broad range of expertise have made AIC a name to be envied within the construction industry. His company has to credit many well-knowns, including Sandy Repair work at Coney Island, Rockaway Beach, multiple school renovations for New York City School Construction Authority, and Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Signal Modification at 71st Continental Ave. Completed projects include: Department of Citywide Administrative Services, Manhattan Family Court at 80 Center Street, HPD Office Renovation at 100 Gold Street, Grand Central Terminal Employees Facility and Renovation of City Hall-Phase II General Construction, NYC, New York City Housing Authority, Exterior Masonry Repairs, Roof Replacement amd Lobby Entrance upgrade in Linden Houses, NY.Serving the community comes naturally to Nayan Parikh. From his first days of being a new immigrant to this country until today, he has been involved and giving his time, knowledge and wisdom to non-profit organizations, both within the community and professional. The highlight of his community service has been when he became President of SIAEA (Society of Indo American Engineers and Architects) a tristate professional organization with over 1,000 members in 2011-2013. He has brought about several changes into the organization, bringing in new blood into the organization, and therefore, new members and executive leadership teams are increasingly coming from a younger generation of architects, engineers, and technology specialists. He has created a foray into creating an outreach program and having grass roots meeting in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Boston.Affilations:Active Member in Mayor Bill De Blasio's Construction Mentorship Advisory PanelChairman - New York State Association of Minority Contractors (NYSAMC)Executive Board Member - National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC)Diversity Board Member - NYCDDC (Department of Design & Construction)Diversity Board Member - NYCSCA (NYC School Construction Authority)Executive Board Member - Regional AllianceBuilding BTEA Government Affairs Council (Building Trades Employers' Association)