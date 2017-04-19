News By Tag
Cabeau Names Ricky Helland as Chief Financial Officer
Helland To Head Financial and Operational Management at Leading Comfort Travel Lifestyle Brand
In his new position, Helland will provide overall financial counsel while managing day-to-day operations in order to support Cabeau's high performance teams to deliver on the company's promise of Travel Made Better. Helland brings over a decade of experience to Cabeau wherein he developed a strong track record for implementing detailed reporting systems, improving margins through cost saving strategies and driving profitability for retail and consumer goods businesses including Easton Baseball/Softball, Inc.
"We are very fortunate to welcome Ricky into the Cabeau family where his financial expertise and results-driven approach will set Cabeau up for continued success around the world," said David Sternlight, Founder and CEO of Cabeau. "We look forward to Ricky's contributions which will optimize our performance and are confident in his abilities to help Cabeau grow exponentially."
Bringing passion and experience, Helland also plans to increase internal visibility into the costs of the business to help make strategic decisions that will drive the best return on investment for the company while also preparing the brand for the tremendous growth cycle ahead.
For more information about Cabeau, please visit www.cabeau.com.
About Cabeau
Cabeau creates exceptional and affordable travel products for all of life's journey's. Our company began with one simple mission: to find a travel pillow that actually works. What started with the Evolution® Pillow has now evolved into a smart assortment of solution-driven products. Each one is specifically designed to make travel easier, more manageable and infinitely more comfortable, turning every trip into a first-class experience. Cabeau's award-winning travel pillows, comfort products, and accessories are available in over 110 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com.
