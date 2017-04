Cabeau Names Ricky Helland as Chief Financial Officer

Helland To Head Financial and Operational Management at Leading Comfort Travel Lifestyle Brand

Contact

Konnect Agency/Amanda Molina

***@konnectagency.com Konnect Agency/Amanda Molina

End

--(http://www.cabeau.com/), a world leader in consumer travel products available in more than 110 countries, announced the appointment of Ricky Helland as Chief Financial Officer. Helland will be responsible for accounting, reporting, and financial forecasting as he helps fortify the brand's global growth goals.In his new position, Helland will provide overall financial counsel while managing day-to-day operations in order to supporthigh performance teams to deliver on the company's promise ofHelland brings over a decade of experience towherein he developed a strong track record for implementing detailed reporting systems, improving margins through cost saving strategies and driving profitability for retail and consumer goods businesses including Easton Baseball/Softball, Inc."We are very fortunate to welcome Ricky into thefamily where his financial expertise and results-driven approach will setup for continued success around the world," said David Sternlight, Founder and CEO of. "We look forward to Ricky's contributions which will optimize our performance and are confident in his abilities to helpgrow exponentially."Bringing passion and experience, Helland also plans to increase internal visibility into the costs of the business to help make strategic decisions that will drive the best return on investment for the company while also preparing the brand for the tremendous growth cycle ahead.For more information about, please visit www.cabeau.com creates exceptional and affordable travel products for all of life's journey's. Our company began with one simple mission: to find a travel pillow that actually works. What started with the Evolution® Pillow has now evolved into a smart assortment of solution-driven products. Each one is specifically designed to make travel easier, more manageable and infinitely more comfortable, turning every trip into a first-class experience. Cabeau's award-winning travel pillows, comfort products, and accessories are available in over 110 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com.