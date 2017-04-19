News By Tag
Cutting Away from the Competition with Ambulatory Surgery Associates
Quadsimia announces launch of new responsive website for recruiting firm
Ambulatory Surgery Associates is a full service recruiting firm that specializes in the placement of ambulatory surgery professionals. Working with a number of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) across the country, Ambulatory Surgery Associates has contacts with management and development companies, physicians and privately owned surgery centers, single and multi-specialty ASCs that are looking for premier talent at an administrative and clinical level. Ambulatory Service Centers have revolutionized outpatient care, providing a variety of same-day procedures such as surgical, diagnostic, and preventative care. They provide an alternative to traditional hospital-based outpatient care, and their patient-centered approach and positive patient outcomes have led to a track record of quality care.
Quadsimia is a digital marketing agency, specializing in responsive web design and development, as well as other services like search social media marketing, e-commerce, engine optimization, and software development. To view the full range of services offered, visit https://www.quadsimia.com/
