Bay Area Rapper Moe Releases Debut EP "Cloud Surf"
"Cloud Surf" is about the lonely journey to success and the sacrifices needed to make dreams come true, just as MO3 stands alone with only his own shadow to accompany him.
Moe, the human behind the project, is also the visual artist behind MO3. Moe is a multi-talented artist who not only raps, but draws, plays guitar and produces music. His vision for the trilogy of releases that includes "Cloud Surf" is wide reaching, including video art, storytelling and original artwork to supplement the music.
"Cloud Surf", produced by Origamibeats (Philipp Thioune) and CashMoneyAP (Alex Petit) is now available on Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/
About Moe
Moe is a rapper who layers his lyrical flow over trippy beats, locking his listeners in a melodic trance. Raised as a citizen of the world, having called California, Alabama and in the occupied territory of Palestine home, has influenced Moe's sound. His music is cultured, bright and optimistic. Currently, Moe lives and makes music in the Bay Area. His debut EP, "Cloud Surf" is currently available. For updates, go to www.mellotown.com.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
