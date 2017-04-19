News By Tag
CEO Cleezy Officially Releases "I Accept Your Apology" Album
New York rapper CEO Cleezy releases his debut album, "I Accept Your Apology", a fourteen track summary of the road he has traveled and eventually made his own.
By age 15 he was already grinding away in the work force and clawing his way to the top of the heap with mix-tape performances alongside established stars like 50 Cent and Tony Yayo. They took notice of this artistic Young Turk and he was eventually opening shows for seasoned performers such as Aaron Carter. "I Accept Your Apology" is his fourteen track summary of the road CEO Cleezy has traveled, and eventually, made his own.
Not one to wait for the world to catch up to his visions and dreams CEO Cleezy formed his own label, 4 DELF Records. Being a man who is use to having his own way in the world he recruited and formed a top notch promotion and marketing team to work under his watchful eye. By April 24th, 2017, CEO Cleezy and his team officially released and began to distribute "I Accept Your Apology".
"Fly Away", the single from "I Accept Your Apology", impacts mainstream R&B/Hip-
