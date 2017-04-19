CEO Cleezy Officially Releases "I Accept Your Apology" Album

New York rapper CEO Cleezy releases his debut album, "I Accept Your Apology", a fourteen track summary of the road he has traveled and eventually made his own.

-- New York rapper CEO Cleezy is a self-made boss. As a captain of industry he carries the success he's earned in the corporate world over and into the hip hop music universe, coolly commanding a level of respect rarely witnessed for a newcomer to the entertainment business. His debut album, "I Accept Your Apology" is the minutes to the meeting of the points of where he's been, where he's at, and where he's going in our mixed up material world.By age 15 he was already grinding away in the work force and clawing his way to the top of the heap with mix-tape performances alongside established stars like 50 Cent and Tony Yayo. They took notice of this artistic Young Turk and he was eventually opening shows for seasoned performers such as Aaron Carter. "I Accept Your Apology" is his fourteen track summary of the road CEO Cleezy has traveled, and eventually, made his own.Not one to wait for the world to catch up to his visions and dreams CEO Cleezy formed his own label, 4 DELF Records. Being a man who is use to having his own way in the world he recruited and formed a top notch promotion and marketing team to work under his watchful eye. By April 24th, 2017, CEO Cleezy and his team officially released and began to distribute "I Accept Your Apology"."Fly Away", the single from "I Accept Your Apology", impacts mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop radio play lists beginning the week of May 15th. A full scale press campaign has also been initiated and this artist is currently available for interviews and appearances. Upon request CEO Cleezy's press-kit will be provided to members of the media (just use the media contact information provided below).