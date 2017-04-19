Country(s)
Industry News
LEAP ends April 30, Energy Outreach Colorado help continues
Statewide EOC provides year-round energy bill payment assistance
LEAP is a federally-funded program and does not accept applications from May 1 through Oct. 31 each year. In Colorado, lawmakers created Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) about 30 years ago to raise additional funds through individuals and organizations so that local low-income seniors and families have access to additional help.
Since then, EOC has invested more than $255 million in programs to reduce energy costs for low-income Coloradans. This includes energy bill payment assistance, emergency furnace repair, and installing energy-efficient equipment in affordable housing and nonprofits. Last year EOC made 19,177 payments to help low-income households keep their heat and electricity connected.
Denver senior Eileen received EOC help with her energy bill last summer after she was given 30 days' notice that the small duplex she'd rented for the past five years was being renovated and no longer would be eligible for her Section 8 housing voucher discount. Panicked, she found another place to live but her rent went from $295 to $1,175 a month and she couldn't pay her full energy bill.
"Without energy assistance I would have been devastated,"
EOC provides bill payment assistance through more than 100 community organizations across Colorado. Payments are made directly to a local utility or fuel company to pay a portion of a low-income household's overdue bill.
To apply for assistance, call toll-free 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435)
About Energy Outreach Colorado
Energy Outreach Colorado is the only non-profit organization in Colorado that raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.
http://www.energyoutreach.org
http://www.energyoutreach.org/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.twitter.com/
https://youtube.com/
Contact
Peggy Hofstra
***@energyoutreach.org
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse