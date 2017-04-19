LEAP ends April 30, Energy Outreach Colorado help continues Statewide EOC provides year-round energy bill payment assistance EOC is a statewide energy assistance provider. DENVER - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Low-income Coloradans struggling to pay home energy bills can apply to the



LEAP is a federally-funded program and does not accept applications from May 1 through Oct. 31 each year. In Colorado, lawmakers created Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) about 30 years ago to raise additional funds through individuals and organizations so that local low-income seniors and families have access to additional help.



Since then, EOC has invested more than $255 million in programs to reduce energy costs for low-income Coloradans. This includes energy bill payment assistance, emergency furnace repair, and installing energy-efficient equipment in affordable housing and nonprofits. Last year EOC made 19,177 payments to help low-income households keep their heat and electricity connected.



Denver senior Eileen received EOC help with her energy bill last summer after she was given 30 days' notice that the small duplex she'd rented for the past five years was being renovated and no longer would be eligible for her Section 8 housing voucher discount. Panicked, she found another place to live but her rent went from $295 to $1,175 a month and she couldn't pay her full energy bill.



"Without energy assistance I would have been devastated," she said. "I was definitely at a point in life when I needed assistance."



EOC provides bill payment assistance through more than 100 community organizations across Colorado. Payments are made directly to a local utility or fuel company to pay a portion of a low-income household's overdue bill.



To apply for assistance, call toll-free 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) or go to



About Energy Outreach Colorado



Energy Outreach Colorado is the only non-profit organization in Colorado that raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers.



http://www.energyoutreach.org



http://www.energyoutreach.org/ blog



https://www.facebook.com/ energyoutreach



https://www.twitter.com/ energyoutreach



https://youtube.com/ EnergyOutreachCO89



Contact

Peggy Hofstra

***@energyoutreach.org



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12635647/1 Peggy Hofstra End -- Low-income Coloradans struggling to pay home energy bills can apply to the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) through this weekend, but after that they still can seek help from nonprofit Energy Outreach Colorado LEAP is a federally-funded program and does not accept applications from May 1 through Oct. 31 each year. In Colorado, lawmakers created Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) about 30 years ago to raise additional funds through individuals and organizations so that local low-income seniors and families have access to additional help.Since then, EOC has invested more than $255 million in programs to reduce energy costs for low-income Coloradans. This includes energy bill payment assistance, emergency furnace repair, and installing energy-efficient equipment in affordable housing and nonprofits. Last year EOC made 19,177 payments to help low-income households keep their heat and electricity connected.Denver senior Eileen received EOC help with her energy bill last summer after she was given 30 days' notice that the small duplex she'd rented for the past five years was being renovated and no longer would be eligible for her Section 8 housing voucher discount. Panicked, she found another place to live but her rent went from $295 to $1,175 a month and she couldn't pay her full energy bill."Without energy assistance I would have been devastated,"she said. "I was definitely at a point in life when I needed assistance."EOC provides bill payment assistance through more than 100 community organizations across Colorado. Payments are made directly to a local utility or fuel company to pay a portion of a low-income household's overdue bill.To apply for assistance, call toll-free 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435)or go to EnergyOutreach.org Energy Outreach Colorado is the only non-profit organization in Colorado that raises funds to help low-income Coloradans afford home energy and remain warm and safe in their homes. Established in 1989, Energy Outreach works with partner assistance organizations, vendors and subcontractors across the state to provide energy bill payment assistance, emergency home furnace repair, weatherization services, energy efficiency grants for affordable housing and nonprofit facilities, energy education, and advocacy on behalf of low-income energy consumers. Source : Energy Outreach Colorado Email : ***@energyoutreach.org Tags : Energy Outreach Colorado , Colorado LEAP , Energy Assistance Industry : Consumer , Energy , Non-profit Location : Denver - Colorado - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

