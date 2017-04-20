News By Tag
Swimming Pool Services Captures Two Gold Awards in APSP Regional Competition
Longtime Waukesha, Wis., pool and spa builder continues 50th anniversary celebration with two more prestigious awards
The honors recognize two unique, custom-built projects that exemplify Swimming Pool Services' longstanding commitment to quality and creativity. Swimming Pool Services has won Gold awards for over 10 consecutive years in the APSP Midwest Chapter, which includes more than 100 companies in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.
Swimming Pool Services also recently won a Gold Wisconsin Remodeler Award from the Milwaukee/NARI Home Improvement Council.
Both projects deemed Gold by the APSP posed challenges to meet the customers' visions of their ideal living and relaxation spaces. Precise planning and careful craftsmanship by Swimming Pool Services created solutions that fulfilled their dreams:
• In a project in Mequon, the homeowners sought a new pool to complement their busy lifestyle and fit in with their existing space, all with a "Hampton" feel to the new backyard addition. Selective choice of building materials, from stone patio to the pool liner, achieved the look and matched the surroundings.
• In a project in Eagle, the homeowners wanted a new pool oriented around an existing deck and patio. A rock waterfall and black bottom pool liner maintained the area's natural feel, and a seamless transition was achieved by constructing a new fire pit with the same stone as the patio.
The Gold Wisconsin Remodeler Award recognized a Delafield project that transformed a backyard into a fresh, welcoming space. A failing pool was replaced with a new vinyl-liner pool. New retaining walls were built around the patio area, which was spruced up with a new fire pit and barbecue island. New living space, with a seating area and wet bar, was created under an existing deck.
"Once again, the credit for these awards goes to our outstanding group of pool and spa professionals,"
The Association of Pool and Spa Professionals is comprised of independent pool and spa manufacturers, distributors, swimming pool builders, retailers and service companies.
Founded in 1967, Swimming Pool Services (http://www.swimmingpoolservices.com/
Contact
Swimming Pool Services
262-544-5500
***@swimmingpoolservices.com
