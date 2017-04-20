 
Swimming Pool Services Captures Two Gold Awards in APSP Regional Competition

Longtime Waukesha, Wis., pool and spa builder continues 50th anniversary celebration with two more prestigious awards
 
 
Swimming Pool Services, creating award-winning private paradises since 1967
Swimming Pool Services, creating award-winning private paradises since 1967
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Swimming Pool Services Inc., celebrating a half-century of creating amazing outdoor living spaces in 2017, has won two Gold awards from the Midwest Chapter of the Association of Pool and Spa Professionals.

The honors recognize two unique, custom-built projects that exemplify Swimming Pool Services' longstanding commitment to quality and creativity. Swimming Pool Services has won Gold awards for over 10 consecutive years in the APSP Midwest Chapter, which includes more than 100 companies in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

Swimming Pool Services also recently won a Gold Wisconsin Remodeler Award from the Milwaukee/NARI Home Improvement Council.

Both projects deemed Gold by the APSP posed challenges to meet the customers' visions of their ideal living and relaxation spaces. Precise planning and careful craftsmanship by Swimming Pool Services created solutions that fulfilled their dreams:

• In a project in Mequon, the homeowners sought a new pool to complement their busy lifestyle and fit in with their existing space, all with a "Hampton" feel to the new backyard addition. Selective choice of building materials, from stone patio to the pool liner, achieved the look and matched the surroundings.
• In a project in Eagle, the homeowners wanted a new pool oriented around an existing deck and patio. A rock waterfall and black bottom pool liner maintained the area's natural feel, and a seamless transition was achieved by constructing a new fire pit with the same stone as the patio.

The Gold Wisconsin Remodeler Award recognized a Delafield project that transformed a backyard into a fresh, welcoming space. A failing pool was replaced with a new vinyl-liner pool. New retaining walls were built around the patio area, which was spruced up with a new fire pit and barbecue island. New living space, with a seating area and wet bar, was created under an existing deck.

"Once again, the credit for these awards goes to our outstanding group of pool and spa professionals," said David Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Swimming Pool Services (http://www.swimmingpoolservices.com/about-us.html) and a former board officer of the APSP Midwest Chapter. "Whether designing and building projects, or helping our customers keep their pools and spas running at peak efficiency, our team always goes the extra mile to deliver quality and satisfaction."

The Association of Pool and Spa Professionals is comprised of independent pool and spa manufacturers, distributors, swimming pool builders, retailers and service companies.

Founded in 1967, Swimming Pool Services (http://www.swimmingpoolservices.com/contact-us.html) has helped thousands of homeowners throughout southeastern Wisconsin create the aquatic lifestyles of their dreams. Its highly-trained staff designs and builds custom pools, spas and outdoor living areas, and provides service and supplies for customers to keep their facilities operating smoothly. Fun, relaxation and togetherness are the ultimate – and desired - results.

Contact
Swimming Pool Services
262-544-5500
***@swimmingpoolservices.com
End
Source:Swimming Pool Services
Email:***@swimmingpoolservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Outdoor Living Spaces, Pool Design, Spa Design
Industry:Construction
Location:Waukesha - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
Click to Share