McCreadie Group Recognized with Michigan 50 Companies to Watch and FastTrack Awards
Ann Arbor-based pharmacy software solutions company recognized for exceptional entrepreneurial leadership, innovation, and accelerated growth.
McCreadie Group has been transforming the way research pharmacies, residency programs, and pharmacy education run daily operations for over a decade with web-based software solutions that automate manual processes, improve efficiency, and simplify and ensure compliance with industry standards.
"We are grateful to be recognized by the community with these awards. Each day we strive to continually enhance our products by listening to customers and taking an agile approach to our business. Our customers are helping to shape the product for today and the future, allowing us to meet our goals and grow our business," said Scott McCreadie, founder and president of McCreadie Group.
The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch are a remarkable group of second-stage companies, representing all regions of the state and a diverse range of industries. Like McCreadie Group, they are recognized for exceptional entrepreneurial leadership, creative innovation, and sustainable competitive advantage.
FastTrack awards by Ann Arbor's SPARK are presented to "gazelle" companies that have consistently achieved 20 percent annual growth. McCreadie Group, being a four-time recipient of this award, has an especially impressive record of growth.
About McCreadie Group
The McCreadie Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 to provide software solutions for pharmacy applications in healthcare, research and educational settings. McCreadie Group's goal is to drive improvements in quality, efficiency, safety and compliance in the pharmacy profession by delivering innovative software and consultative support. To learn more about McCreadie Group and its products, visit http://www.mccreadiegroup.com.
Lindsay Groth
***@mccreadiegroup.com
