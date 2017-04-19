 
News By Tag
* SPARK FastTrack Award
* Pharmacy Software Solutions
* Michigan 50 Companies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


McCreadie Group Recognized with Michigan 50 Companies to Watch and FastTrack Awards

Ann Arbor-based pharmacy software solutions company recognized for exceptional entrepreneurial leadership, innovation, and accelerated growth.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
SPARK FastTrack Award
Pharmacy Software Solutions
Michigan 50 Companies

Industry:
Business

Location:
Ann Arbor - Michigan - US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- McCreadie Group, Inc., a pharmacy software solutions provider based in Ann Arbor, has recently been recognized by two Michigan organizations for its leadership, innovation, and growth. McCreadie Group has been designated one of 2017's Michigan 50 Companies to Watch by Michigan Celebrates Small Business, and also received a 2016 FastTrack Award from Ann Arbor SPARK – its fourth year receiving this award.

McCreadie Group has been transforming the way research pharmacies, residency programs, and pharmacy education run daily operations for over a decade with web-based software solutions that automate manual processes, improve efficiency, and simplify and ensure compliance with industry standards.

"We are grateful to be recognized by the community with these awards. Each day we strive to continually enhance our products by listening to customers and taking an agile approach to our business. Our customers are helping to shape the product for today and the future, allowing us to meet our goals and grow our business," said Scott McCreadie, founder and president of McCreadie Group.

The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch are a remarkable group of second-stage companies, representing all regions of the state and a diverse range of industries. Like McCreadie Group, they are recognized for exceptional entrepreneurial leadership, creative innovation, and sustainable competitive advantage.

FastTrack awards by Ann Arbor's SPARK are presented to "gazelle" companies that have consistently achieved 20 percent annual growth. McCreadie Group, being a four-time recipient of this award, has an especially impressive record of growth.

About McCreadie Group

The McCreadie Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 to provide software solutions for pharmacy applications in healthcare, research and educational settings. McCreadie Group's goal is to drive improvements in quality, efficiency, safety and compliance in the pharmacy profession by delivering innovative software and consultative support. To learn more about McCreadie Group and its products, visit http://www.mccreadiegroup.com.

Contact
Lindsay Groth
***@mccreadiegroup.com
End
Source:McCreadie Group, Inc.
Email:***@mccreadiegroup.com Email Verified
Tags:SPARK FastTrack Award, Pharmacy Software Solutions, Michigan 50 Companies
Industry:Business
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Q LTD PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share