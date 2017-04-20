News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bill Simmons Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Prior to real estate, Mr. Simmons was the President and CEO of Stewart & Stevenson, where he experienced great success in executive and revenue producing marketing activity. He has earned National and World Annual Distributor Awards from MTU, Detroit Diesel, Hyster, Deutz and Allison Partners.
Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Flower Mound office, spoke highly of Mr. Simmons by stating, "I'm ecstatic to have Mr. Simmons join our team. He possesses great leadership skills and professional work ethics. I have great confidence that his business will soon blossom here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."
Originally from Corpus Christi, TX, Mr. Simmons moved to the Dallas area 19 years ago. He has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex and can help any client with finding the perfect location to call home. He is married to Leigh Simmons and attends Valley Creek Church. In his spare time, Mr. Simmons enjoys golfing, cooking, fishing, landscaping and carpentry.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Bill Simmons can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3515 or via email at Bill.Simmons@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse