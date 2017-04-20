 
Bill Simmons Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Bill Simmons Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Bill Simmons Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates welcomes Bill Simmons to the Flower Mound office. Mr. Simmons understands the importance of honesty, integrity and providing excellent service to his clients. He is committed to his friends and clients to help make their home ownership experience as simple, rewarding and efficient as possible. "I'm proud to be a part of RE/MAX DFW Associates," said Mr. Simmons. "They provide exceptional training, have a team atmosphere environment and give the opportunity to create your own business brand"

Prior to real estate, Mr. Simmons was the President and CEO of Stewart & Stevenson, where he experienced great success in executive and revenue producing marketing activity. He has earned National and World Annual Distributor Awards from MTU, Detroit Diesel, Hyster, Deutz and Allison Partners.

Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Flower Mound office, spoke highly of Mr. Simmons by stating, "I'm ecstatic to have Mr. Simmons join our team. He possesses great leadership skills and professional work ethics. I have great confidence that his business will soon blossom here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."

Originally from Corpus Christi, TX, Mr. Simmons moved to the Dallas area 19 years ago. He has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex and can help any client with finding the perfect location to call home. He is married to Leigh Simmons and attends Valley Creek Church.  In his spare time, Mr. Simmons enjoys golfing, cooking, fishing, landscaping and carpentry.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Bill Simmons can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3515 or via email at Bill.Simmons@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Click to Share