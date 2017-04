East Bay STEM Career Awareness Day to Inspire Next Generation of Scientists and Innovators

Organizers aim to help address the growing STEM workforce gap

-- ·- 300 high school students visit 15 leading STEM employers- Thursday, April 27, 2017, 9.00 a.m. – 3.00 p.m.o 9.30 – 10.00a.m. - Opening remarks fromand- Aquatic Park Center, 717 Potter Street, Berkeley, CA 94710- Bayer, Institute for STEM Education at CSUEB, Wareham Development, as well as Aduro Biotech, Avid Technology, Caribou Biosciences, Fantasy Studios and more …On Thursday, April 27more than 300 students from high schools in Berkeley, Emeryville, Oakland, and Richmond will descend on West Berkeley to participate in the 6Annual East Bay STEM Career Awareness Day. Industry, academia, and local government have joined forces to inspire young people from under-served communities to pursue science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) majors at community and four-year colleges.Each student will visit two work sites in West Berkeley and more than 100 STEM professionals will serve as career mentors for the day. Tours at 15 companies will provide participants with hands-on science and innovation activities – and the opportunity to imagine themselves in these exciting careers.Organizers aim to help address the growing STEM workforce gap. While California ranks first in the nation in the total number of entry-level STEM positions available, the state is underperforming in the rate of bachelor's degree completions in popular STEM fields. California ranks 38in computer science and 37in engineering.The East Bay STEM Career Awareness Day is designed to inspire high school students to pursue careers in STEM fields which boast strong job prospects and offer pay that is, on average, 26% more than non-STEM jobs.Companies taking part include leading research enterprises like Bayer, Siemens, Aduro Biotech, Caribou Biosciences, Dynavax and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Businesses which combine art, technology and design are also participating:Avid Technologies, Fantasy Studios, Berkeley Mills and architecture firms Kava Massih, Noll & Tam, and WLC.STEM Career Awareness Day springs from an original collaboration between Bayer and the City of Berkeley and has grown to include leadership from the Institute for STEM Education at CSU East Bay, Wareham Development, and the East Bay Economic Development Alliance. It is part of a larger regional effort to connect underserved youth with growing STEM workforce opportunities in the area.is one of the largest biotech employers in the Bay Area and a leader in the research, development and manufacturing of specialty pharmaceutical therapies that improve human health. Bayer's presence on the U.S. West Coast includes a manufacturing and development facility in Berkeley and the West Coast Innovation Center in San Francisco Mission Bay. www.bayer.com is the regional voice for strengthening our economy, building our workforce and enhancing our quality of life. As a membership organization serving Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, East Bay EDA represents a broad network of business, government and civic leaders that connect communities and businesses to regional, state and national resources. www.EastBayEDA.orgadvances STEM teaching and learning in alignment with the rapidly changing needs in STEM fields and aims to help all students acquire the STEM knowledge required for decision making in their daily lives. www.instituteforstemed.com has helped to shape the Bay Area with real estate encompassing more than 4.5 million square feet of space with award-winning architecture, spectacular landscaping, and tenant-friendly amenities. They are committed to the economic and environmental vitality of the communities where they do business, and are dedicated to supporting students in neighboring districts. www.warehamdevelopment.com