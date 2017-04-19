News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
5 Reasons to Move to the San Antonio Area
So, here are five reasons to move to the San Antonio area:
• Housing is quite affordable. Unlike the northeast, west, and northwest, housing doesn't come with a sky high price tag. In fact, the median price of a home here in San Antonio is just $219,000. And, for that, you'll get a lot more home than in other parts of the country. Moreover, because properties continue to pop up, competition is a mitigating cost factor, keeping prices in check.
• A strong employment market. Being the seventh biggest city in the United States has another distinct advantage -- job growth. More and more companies are founded here and others relocate to the area because of its diversification and opportunity. San Antonio also boasts an unemployment rate lower than the national average.
• The scenery and cuisine. There's a lot to say about the landscape here, particularly when it comes to its famed River Walk. It's a visually striking composition of pathways which wind along the San Antonio River. And, it's steeped in history. Also, you'll be amazed at the food, which blends Mexican and Southern Texas styles, not to mention, a whole lot more. Come indulge your palate and enjoy all there is to offer.
• Plenty of living history. The Alamo, Mission Trail, and plenty of other destinations and locations are all here in San Antonio. It's rich with history, dating back centuries and it's all ready for you to explore. There's also a vibrant art scene to soak up, whenever you like.
• Great neighborhoods. Although this is the seventh largest city in the country, it still maintains its family friendly neighborhoods. It's small town living, right in the heart of the Texas.
What's more, if you currently live outside of Texas, you'll also enjoy escaping more taxes. It's also less expensive because there is no state income tax, allowing you to keep more of what you work so hard to ea
Missy Stagers has dedicated over two decades helping clients buy and sell property with over 3400 transactions and $550 million in sales. In addition, she has served her industry by being San Antonio Board of Realtors Chairman, Women's Council of Realtors Chairman, and various chairman positions on committees at the Texas Associate of Realtors. More information at https://mstagersrealtypartners.com/
Contact
Mussy Stagers Realty Paartners
***@hot-listings.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse