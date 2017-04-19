 
Pedro Miguel Arce To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday May 3rd, 2017

Pedro Miguel Arce will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
 
 
Pedro Miguel Arce On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Pedro Miguel Arce On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Pedro Miguel Arce will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

From zombie-bashing to being captured by the cartel, Pedro Miguel Arce has an intense range of physical and emotional roles as a professional actor and stunt person. Best know for his recurring roles as Danny Santos on True Detective and as Felix on Guillermo Del Toro's highly watched television drama The Strain, and his Comic-Con celebrated role as Pillsbury in George Romero's Land Of The Dead. Pedro is the epitome of a fan-boy's idol. His inherent likability has also garnished him dozens of appearances on iconic shows such as How I Met Your Mother, Las Vegas, Lost Girl and CSI:Miami.

Pedro's myriad talents include forays into directing, writing and production as well as a revered career in stunts due to his extensive martial arts and athletic training.

Pedro's work continues to delight as his huge heart and searing intellect provide depth and pathos to even the most merciless characters.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Pedro Miguel Arce and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch Pedro Miguel Arce live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

