Tofino Expeditions Hosts Paddlers on Romantic Nine-Day Tours of Italian Lake District
The voyager enjoys a unique perspective while paddling in Italy's Piedmont and Lombardy regions and in Switzerland's Ticino.
This is summertime Italy, but where are the crowds?
Tofino Expeditions (https://www.tofino.com/)
"Each time we land the kayaks and explore the lanes and intimate plazas of ancient villages, there's a renewed excitement,"
Limited 2017 space is still available for Tofino's Kayaking the Italian Lake District (https://www.tofino.com/
In this kayaking paradise, the voyager enjoys a unique perspective while paddling in Italy's Piedmont and Lombardy regions and in Switzerland's Ticino. The weather is typically mild and sunny and the waters warm and swimmable. A lively culture of local boats in many of the towns gives the air of small fishing villages. Along the paddling route are a bridge dating to Roman times, richly forested mountainsides, rugged cliffs and remote islands evoking a rich Mediterranean heritage. Because the regions are diverse, guests sample the best micro-cuisines of the region that appease the palates of international visitors who flock here each summer.
Tofino Expeditions has arranged for guests to dine at a private villa near Bellagio. On another outing, by special arrangement with Fondo Ambiente Italiano, the Italian Cultural Trust, guests land kayaks at Villa del Balbianello for a private tour. Set on a headland on the western shore of Lake Como, this villa has appeared in several feature films: A Month by the Lake, His Demise, Casino Royale and Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones. Two towers remain of a Franciscan monastery located here since the 13th century.
Surroundings and eventually language subtly shift from Italian to Swiss around Lake Lugano, the Italian part of Switzerland. Guests absorb these nuances in the picture-perfect village of Morcote, a municipality in the Swiss canton of Ticino. Here are shaded arcades and flower-lined alleyways in a village that dates back to the 10th century. On Lago Maggiore paddlers are treated to a unique view from the water of the 13th century Hermitage of Santa Caterina del Sasso which seems to cling to the cliff face. This second largest lake in Italy was the setting for Ernest Hemmingway'sFarewell to Arms. On the western and Italian side of Maggiore guests paddle around the villas and gardens of the Borromoean Islands, a group of three small islands and two islets.
Tofino Expeditions offers an extensive portfolio of kayaking tours of Italy (https://www.tofino.com/
For information on all of Tofino's world-wide tours, availability and reservations please contact Tofino Expeditions by phone: 800-677-0877 or 541-389-6091;
About Tofino Expeditions
Grant Thompson, owner/director, founded this family company in 1988 as a single fleet sea kayaking tour company in the small fishing town of Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island, Canada. Today this family owned and operated active adventure travel company offers a selection of the world's finest sea kayaking destinations and tours. Its team, many of whom hold degrees in natural sciences, embrace sustainable wilderness ethics and authentic cultural discoveries. Luxury comes in the form of local connections, intimate knowledge and special access thanks to local guides who also educate clients on safety and kayaking skills that allow even the inexperienced to feel confident and secure on the water. The vast majority of Tofino's trips include immersive visits into UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Norway, Sardinia, the Amazon rainforest, the Costa Verde, Brazil, Cinque Terre and the Italian Riviera, Venice, Halong Bay in Vietnam, Croatia's Dalmatian Coast and the Galapagos Islands.
PR Contact for Information, Photos, Press Visits: Widness and Wiggins PR
Sara Widness / sara@widnesspr.com / Ph: 802.234.6704
Dave Wiggins / dave@travelnewssource.com / Ph: 720.301.3822
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
