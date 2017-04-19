 
News By Tag
* Forex
* Cfd
* Cfds
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Belize City
  Belize
  Belize
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Hedgestone Group Offers CFD Trading

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Forex
Cfd
Cfds

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Belize City - Belize - Belize

Subject:
Products

BELIZE CITY, Belize - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Hedgestone Group brings the Contract for Difference to online traders. A simple and versatile financial instrument, the Contract for Difference makes more complex trading instruments accessible to traders of all stripes.

Hedgestone Group works to make financial trading available to everyone, but understands that not everyone is prepared to enter the global financial marketplace. The Contract for Difference, or CFD, is one tool Hedgestone uses to bring the markets within reach.

A Contract for Difference is a financial trading tool that allows an investor to trade on a particular asset without having to actually buy or sell the asset directly. When buying a CFD, the trader is actually speculating on price movements in the underlying asset. The CFD will specify a starting time and price, and a closing time. The trader can choose a contract to buy or sell; choosing a "buy" option at the start assumes the price will go up, while choosing a "sell" option assumes the price will go down. The trader gains or loses based on the price movement relative to the original buy or sell decision.

The CFD is a financial instrument designed to simplify otherwise more complex trading assets and reduce the entry price to such trading. In dealing with CFDs, a trader is able to use leverage to increase purchasing power; in cases, as little as €500 may suffice to purchase a contract worth €10,000 or more, whereas in trading stocks directly the investor is required to front the full purchase price.

CFDs are also useful for the range of assets they make available to traders. A contract for difference can be used to trade individual stocks, stock indexes, commodities such as oil or gold, and currencies. They are versatile instruments that help to ring online financial markets within reach of traders with limited capital, and part of Hedgestone Group's commitment to providing the best possible service to its financial trading customers. Learn more about CFDs at https://www.hedgestonegroup.com/.

Media Contact
Hedgestone Group
+44 203 670 5899
***@hedgestonegroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hedgestonegroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hedgestone Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share