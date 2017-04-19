A2iA and ACHeck21 Announce Partnership for Mobile ACH and Check Deposit Services

End

-- A2iA, a trusted name in the worldwide data capture, document processing, and payment systems markets, today announced that it has extended its 15 year partnership with ACHeck21®, an intelligent private financial cloud that combines ACH (Automatic Clearing House) entry classes and Check21 (Remote Deposit Capture), along with ancillary services and features into a single hosted work flow. ACHeck21will debut its new open standard API that includes both mobile payments and mobile deposit this week at NACHA's Payments show, Booth 518.The ACHeck21 Mobile SDK integrates capabilities from™, an offline and client-side mobile SDK powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, dedicated to the image analysis and data extraction from checks, IDs, bills and other forms. The new combined offering delivers cross platform functionality for iOS and Android, and offers a white label, REST-based API and SDK. As with all ACHeck21 FinTech Cloud services, ACHeck21 Mobile will incorporate both ACH and check deposit, along with verification and ancillary services such as ID recognition, in a single work flow and simple user interface. The service will also allow licensees to customize the user interface and branding to meet business requirements."This new service offers fintech companies and mobile application developers a complete service that will support all ACH entry classes, mobile deposit, fraud detection, and verification,"said Sam Ackley, CEO of DCS Holdings Group, LLC, the owner of ACHeck21. "With the inclusion of, developers can incorporate document and check capture in an offline manner that increases conversion rates, straight through processing, and decreases operating costs."ACHeck21 Mobile SDK is available from ACheck21. For more information contact Ralph Martinez at 314-282-3666, email sales@dcsdeposits.com or visit www.acheck21.comAward-winning with research and development at its core, A2iA, Artificial Intelligence and Image Analysis (www.a2ia.com), is a science and R&D driven software company with deep roots in artificial intelligence, machine learning and neural networks. With simple, easy to use and intuitive toolkits, A2iA delivers add-on features to speed automation, simplify customer engagement and quickly capture all types of printed and handwritten data from documents – whether captured by a desktop scanner or mobile device. By enhancing solutions from systems integrators and independent software vendors, A2iA allows complex and cursive data from all types of documents to become part of a structured database, making it searchable and reportable, with the same level of flexibility as printed or digital data. For more information, visit www.a2ia.com or call +1 917-237-0390 within the Americas, or +33 1 44 42 00 80 within EMEA, India or Asia.ACHeck21 is an intelligent private financial cloud that combines ACH (Automatic Clearing House) entry classes and Check21 (Remote Deposit Capture) along with ancillary services and features into a single hosted work flow. ACH21℠Payment Gateway offers a fully integrated management console that puts you in the driver's seat.ACHeck21 software is designed to improve efficiency and reduce complexity for any user, organization or business processing ACH, Checks or verifying account information from point of sale, the internet, mobile devices, laptops, desktops or scanners. If you would like more information about ACHeck21 and the services we offer, please visit www.acheck21.com.A2iA CommunicationsMarketing@a2ia.comAmericas: + 1 917.237.0390EMEA, India, APAC: +33 (0)1 44 42 00 80