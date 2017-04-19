News By Tag
A2iA and ACHeck21 Announce Partnership for Mobile ACH and Check Deposit Services
The ACHeck21 Mobile SDK integrates capabilities from a2ia Mobility™, an offline and client-side mobile SDK powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, dedicated to the image analysis and data extraction from checks, IDs, bills and other forms. The new combined offering delivers cross platform functionality for iOS and Android, and offers a white label, REST-based API and SDK. As with all ACHeck21 FinTech Cloud services, ACHeck21 Mobile will incorporate both ACH and check deposit, along with verification and ancillary services such as ID recognition, in a single work flow and simple user interface. The service will also allow licensees to customize the user interface and branding to meet business requirements.
"This new service offers fintech companies and mobile application developers a complete service that will support all ACH entry classes, mobile deposit, fraud detection, and verification,"
ACHeck21 Mobile SDK is available from ACheck21. For more information contact Ralph Martinez at 314-282-3666, email sales@dcsdeposits.com or visit www.acheck21.com
About A2iA
Award-winning with research and development at its core, A2iA, Artificial Intelligence and Image Analysis (www.a2ia.com)
About ACHeck21
ACHeck21 is an intelligent private financial cloud that combines ACH (Automatic Clearing House) entry classes and Check21 (Remote Deposit Capture) along with ancillary services and features into a single hosted work flow. ACH21℠
ACHeck21 software is designed to improve efficiency and reduce complexity for any user, organization or business processing ACH, Checks or verifying account information from point of sale, the internet, mobile devices, laptops, desktops or scanners. If you would like more information about ACHeck21 and the services we offer, please visit www.acheck21.com.
