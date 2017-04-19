News By Tag
Lighthouse of SWFL Receives Five-Year Accreditation
Located in North Fort Myers, the Lighthouse of SWFL serves over four hundred individuals living with blindness and vision impairment per year in Lee, Hendry & Glades Counties. Instructing life and career skills to teens, providing vocational rehabilitation to adults, and teaching babies and children to reach important milestones such as mobility and social skills are just a few of the ways Lighthouse of SWFL's strives to fulfill its mission of enabling people of all ages living with a visual impairment or blindness to remain independent, active and productive in society.
Lighthouse of SWFL is a 501(c)3 United Way Partner that is also partially funded by the Division of Blind Services, Lee County Government and other private donors.
For more information on Lighthouse of SWFL or how you can support this vital organization, go to www.lighthouseswfl.org, call (239) 997-7797, or visit us on Facebook and Twitter.
Media Contact
Amy Turner
Community Relations Coordinator
2399977797
***@lighthouseswfl.org
