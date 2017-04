Lighthouse of SWFL Receives Five-Year Accreditation

Media Contact

-- The Lighthouse of SWFL celebrated its recent award of five-year Accreditation from the National Accreditation Council (NAC) for Blind and Low Vision Services. The NAC Accreditation program recognizes vision rehabilitation agencies which meet national standards for blind and low vision services and who support best practices and service standards that ensure consumers receive consistent quality of services and programs. The Lighthouse of SWFL began working on its Accreditation in March 2016.Located in North Fort Myers, the Lighthouse of SWFL serves over four hundred individuals living with blindness and vision impairment per year in Lee, Hendry & Glades Counties. Instructing life and career skills to teens, providing vocational rehabilitation to adults, and teaching babies and children to reach important milestones such as mobility and social skills are just a few of the ways Lighthouse of SWFL's strives to fulfill its mission of enabling people of all ages living with a visual impairment or blindness to remain independent, active and productive in society.Lighthouse of SWFL is a 501(c)3 United Way Partner that is also partially funded by the Division of Blind Services, Lee County Government and other private donors.For more information on Lighthouse of SWFL or how you can support this vital organization, go to www.lighthouseswfl.org , call (239) 997-7797, or visit us on Facebook and Twitter.