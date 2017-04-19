 

SKA Consulting Engineers continues to adopt section of Greensboro's Bicentennial Greenway for Earth Day

Firm focuses on big impact strategies for the environment and communities firm-wide
 
Members of the SKA Consulting Engineers team doing their part!
Members of the SKA Consulting Engineers team doing their part!
GREENSBORO, N.C. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- SKA Consulting Engineers is excited to again celebrate Earth Day with the firm's commitment to adopting a two-mile stretch of the Greensboro Parks & Recreation Department's Greensboro's Bicentennial Greenway.

"Again, this year, SKA has chosen to give back to one of the communities in which we live," Stephen Robinson, president of SKA Consulting Engineers, explains. "All while instilling the values of sustainable living throughout our organization. We challenge other firms to do the same."

The Bicentennial Greenway involvement commits the firm to clean the trail several times a year. SKA's Director of Marketing and New Business Development, Gary Corns, stated, "It's uplifting to see this level of employee excitement as we continue to support this important program as it relates to the Bicentennial Greenway." 2017 marks the third year of SKA's involvement in the Bicentennial Greenway clean-up.

About SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc.

SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc. (SKA) is a national, multidisciplinary engineering firm established in 1957 and headquartered in Greensboro, NC. SKA provides MEP and structural engineering services, as well as comprehensive building solutions, for clients across North America. Clients select SKA for their reputation and commitment to quality, integrity, and innovation. With additional branch offices located across the southeast, including Asheville, Birmingham, Charlotte, Charlottesville, Charleston and Wilmington, SKA successfully serves clients across a broad range of market sectors, including: education, athletics, commercial, industrial, healthcare, transportation, housing, parks, entertainment, water resources, and religious. To learn more about SKA, please visit http://skaeng.com.

