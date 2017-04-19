Country(s)
SKA Consulting Engineers continues to adopt section of Greensboro's Bicentennial Greenway for Earth Day
Firm focuses on big impact strategies for the environment and communities firm-wide
"Again, this year, SKA has chosen to give back to one of the communities in which we live," Stephen Robinson, president of SKA Consulting Engineers, explains. "All while instilling the values of sustainable living throughout our organization. We challenge other firms to do the same."
The Bicentennial Greenway involvement commits the firm to clean the trail several times a year. SKA's Director of Marketing and New Business Development, Gary Corns, stated, "It's uplifting to see this level of employee excitement as we continue to support this important program as it relates to the Bicentennial Greenway." 2017 marks the third year of SKA's involvement in the Bicentennial Greenway clean-up.
