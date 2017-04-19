Inspection Support Network (ISN) and Applica / Home Wizard Announce Partnership MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Inspection Support Network (ISN) and Applica / Home Wizard announced today a strategic partnership that combines ISN's business process automation tools with Applica's Home Wizard e-Newsletter and mobile app, which together creates an end-to-end integrated solution for helping home inspectors to grow their business with homeowners and real estate agents.



"The Home Wizard interactive e-Newsletter and mobile app is a highly effective solution for helping home inspectors enhance their marketing capabilities and bolster their bottom line," stated Chris Schuld, co-founder and CTO of ISN. " We are very pleased to offer this latest solution to our users and are extremely excited about the new strategic partnership with Applica / Home Wizard which makes it possible." And according to Joel Singer, managing partner of Applica / Home Wizard, "We have always been very impressed with ISN's technology and business model, as well as their leadership in the home inspection software business. Chris and his team are great to work with, and have outstanding technical expertise and are always very responsive."



ISN brings software-based tools and solutions for connecting, streamlining and automating all aspects of running any inspection business or organization. And Home Wizard by Applica Solutions is an interactive e-Newsletter and mobile app that generates referrals and repeat business with homeowners and Realtors® by providing these clients with personalized home care reminders and tips for their specific home and goals.



The partnership enables automatic synchronization between ISN and Home Wizard, so that when a home inspector adds new homeowners and real estate agent contacts into ISN, that beginning on the first day of the following month, their homeowner contacts will automatically begin receiving the inspector's 'homeowner' version of the Home Wizard interactive e-Newsletter, and the inspector's real estate agent contacts will automatically begin receiving the inspector's 'realtor' version.



ISN customers can now automatically engage their homeowner and real estate contacts with on-going touches from Home Wizard's eNewsletter & mobile app, which will grow their business by keeping them continually top of mind with their clients. And Home Wizard customers can now sign up for ISN and achieve the benefits of business process automation for managing their growing home inspection business.



About Inspection Support Network



The Inspection Support Network is THE world leader in connecting, streamlining and automating all aspects of running any inspection business or organization. For more than a decade, ISN has created software-based tools and solutions for residential, insurance and commercial property inspections. The company was founded in 2000 by Dan Huber and Chris Schuld. Learn more at



About Applica / Home Wizard



Applica develops customer loyalty solutions which combine data sciences, behavioral economics and emerging technologies. For the real estate industry, Applica has developed Home Wizard, an interactive e-Newsletter and mobile app that generates referrals and repeat business for home professionals by keeping them top of mind with their clients. Home Wizard uses complex algorithms and a database of over 27,000 home care tasks, tips, and home improvement suggestions to calculate a highly personalized ideal home care program for each user's particular home and goals. For more information, visit



