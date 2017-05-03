 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Valor Systems is Selected to Provide Incident Management Software to the US Navy and Air Force

Valor IMS becomes one of the military's advanced lines of defense
 
 
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The United States Department of the Navy and Air Force have selected Valor IMS to manage security and safety incidents on various bases around the world. Valor Incident Management System is an incident management software that is configurable, scalable, and capable of adapting to ever-changing security needs to prepare for natural disasters or those initiated by our enemies.

"It is truly an honor to support our United States Navy and Air Force in this capacity," states William Rendina, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of Valor Systems. "We have such great respect and admiration for our military, and we are grateful for the opportunity to do our small part in providing an incident response system for the security and safety of those serving our great Country."

Featuring extreme operational efficiency, Valor IMS is now one of the military's advanced, technological lines of defense. Valor Systems had to meet strict functional and technical requirements as well as extreme security measures within the software itself.

Current ONCERS (OCONUS Navy Consolidated Emergency Response System) projects include NSA Bahrain, NSA Naples-Italy, NAVSTA Rota-Spain, NSA Souda Bay-Greece, NAS Sigonella-Italy, NSF Deveselu Romania, and Joint Region Marianas Navy Base and Andersen Air Force Base Guam.

NSA Bahrain took the lead, implementing Valor's Computer-Aided Dispatch solution. After the first implementation, other OCONUS Regions recognized the benefit of implementing an efficient, proven system that offered consistency across other bases. Valor IMS was part of a complete integrated emergency response solution which included E911, Mapping, EMD Protocols, and Alarms.

Valor has successfully completed the implementation of ONCERS at eight bases throughout 2016-2017, all of which are now operating in a live environment.

About Valor Systems

Valor Systems, Inc. is a privately held software development company dedicated to providing emergency response and records management applications to Public Safety Agencies and Corporate Security operations on a global scale. Founded in 1994, by William Rendina, Valor Systems has developed and implemented Incident Management Systems throughout the United States and around the globe. www.valorsystems.com

Contact:

William A. Rendina

(630) 323-1911

info@valorsystems.com
