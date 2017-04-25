Sunnyside Resident Danny Garcia Talks Comedy And His Return For Season 2 Of HBO's "Divorce."

Danny Garcia

-- Sunnyside resident actor and producer Danny Garcia, thrives in comedic roles. He's played various roles on several popular shows (). But when Garcia found out he was returning to the second season of HBO's "Divorce" he confessed that he was beyond excited to work with everyone again.As the title of the comedy suggests, HBO's "Divorce" is a comedic series about married couple Frances (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Robert (Thomas Haden Church) who go through a long drawn-out divorce. Garcia plays Gabriel a Spanish-speaking construction worker, who finds Robert's erratic behavior as irritating as it is charming. "Improvising with Thomas Haden Church is definitely a highlight. He has us cracking up on set," says Garcia.But making people laugh is also what Garcia does best. "There is no greater feeling than telling a story and making people laugh," says the actor.What the actor enjoys about being a part of HBO's "Divorce" is "feeling that everyone is really in it to put out the best show possible," a work ethic he is emulating with his most recent endeavor, a short film called '.'Despite his success on television, Garcia doesn't sit around waiting for coveted comedic roles to come to him. Instead Garcia writes roles that he would like to himself portray. So it was kismet when the actor met Alain Alfaro, the creator of critically acclaimed web series "Henry," about a year ago. They've been writing together ever since. "Now we're like an old married couple (I'm sure our wives can appreciate that)," joked the actor.In "Some Bad News." a routine doctor's visit takes a turn, when Eduardo has to deal with possibly losing his manhood. The short film is being co-produced with writer/director Alain Alfaro, and starts Divorce's Yul Vazquez along with Danny Garcia. "Some Bad News" is slated to shoot this summer. Learn more about the indiegogo campaign here:Learn more about the actor over at